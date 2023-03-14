De La Soul is definitely one of rap’s lesser-known, yet still critically lauded acts.

Many people probably unknowingly listened to the group many times, as it was the one that rapped on Gorillaz “Feel Good Inc.”

Despite its relative obscurity with younger people (from my experience,) De La Soul is one of the most respected groups ever.

The group members have been making great music for decades, and what their work lacks commercially, they make up for in quality and influence tenfold.

I’ve known about them for a while, with my favorite songs being “Me Myself and I” and “Rock Co.Kane Flow.”

However, I wasn’t able to listen to De La Soul’s whole debut album, “3 Feet High and Rising,” front to back until March 3 this year because it wasn’t available on streaming services. This was due to the group’s legal trouble concerning over 60 samples featured on the record.

Obviously a difficult task, releasing the album was made only more difficult by the group feuding with Tommy Boy Records over the percent of revenue the group should receive.

Luckily, Tommy Boy’s acquisition by Reservoir Media got the ball rolling, and here we are today with all of De La Soul’s music to enjoy.

So, to celebrate, I decided to listen to the whole thing and share my thoughts about it.

The first thing I’d like to say is that despite being an hour and three minutes long, it absolutely flew by. It never dragged or felt bogged down by any one specific track, which I think reflects the playful nature of the album perfectly.

At a time when rap was dominated by gangsta rap and materialistic themes about women and wealth, De La Soul provided an alternate style — one of social consciousness, playfulness and positivity. It’s fun and humorous in a way that hip-hop albums simply were not prior to this record.

This album, along with a few others, essentially made alternative rap.

Acts like De La Soul, Jungle Brothers and A Tribe Called Quest paved the way for J Dilla, MF DOOM, The Roots and every alternative rap act to follow.

This is why I have the utmost respect for De La Soul.

To me, De La Soul is less of a one-trick pony when compared to acts such as A Tribe Called Quest.

And I know me saying that is blasphemy to most rap fans. How could anyone dislike the golden child of alternative rap?

Yes, we’ve all heard “Can I Kick It?” It’s great. The Lou Reed sample is fire.

But when I listen to A Tribe Called Quest’s music, a lot of it just feels exactly the same — with the same mundane, relaxed delivery and vibe to each song.

That’s totally fine if you want to relax, but Tribe is not the only relaxing music on Earth.

There’s plenty of stuff I'd rather listen to at a firepit or when just hanging out.

In my mind, A Tribe Called Quest becomes the opposite of relaxing when it sounds like you're listening to the same song over and over again.

Granted, I haven’t listened to a single Tribe album front to back, or the group’s most recent project, “We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service,” but I still think De La Soul has a bit of an edge.

When listening to tracks like “Ghetto Thang,” De La Soul demonstrates that it can convey a more serious tone and have more versatility as a rap group than just utilizing the same tranquil delivery on every track.

While we’re talking about the rapping of the album, De La Soul really demonstrated impressive skills as emcees.

Keep in mind when listening to “3 Feet High and Rising” that it was 1989 when it came out. This was right in the bridge of rap, where Big Daddy Kane, Rakim, Ice Cube and others really expanded what people thought emceeing was.

De La Soul, just like the aforementioned artists, helped the act of rapping evolve.

As far as production and sampling, the album is incredibly unique. It has a multitude of colorful and unique samples making up its songs, which give it a distinctive and special style.

A rap song sampling Steely Dan or Johnny Cash was unheard of at the time.

De La Soul pushed the limits with the way samples were used and what bands rap groups could sample.

Even the cover art is just peaceful and happy looking — again, very trailblazing.

As a listening experience, the album is amazing. There’s nothing really like it, and I can appreciate every ounce of it.

I thoroughly enjoyed all of the skits and humor throughout, all of the commentary and just the concept of the whole game show aspect of it.

Despite this, is it my personal favorite or even in my top 10 personal favorite rap albums? No.

I can’t really think of anything wrong about it. However, besides a few songs, there aren’t that many I absolutely loved.

It really just isn’t my cup of tea, and I can’t see myself bumping it in any scenarios besides a select few.

Did I love it subjectively? No. Do I respect it? Absolutely.

