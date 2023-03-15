Although I’m not a Miley Cyrus stan — or “Smiler,” as they’re called — her recent work on “Plastic Hearts” and “ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE” had me thoroughly enjoying more of her music over the past two years.

Her most recent release, “Endless Summer Vacation,” takes a pivot from the rock, country and folk sound that piqued my interest, but it’s still a good album that pushes her career forward with strength.

It may not be a lyrical masterpiece, but it’s a cohesive collection of summery pop hits deserving of the radio play they’ll inevitably receive over the next few months.

Cyrus previously said in a Billboard interview that the album is divided into two acts: “a.m.” and “p.m.” However, I think it’s better interpreted as spanning over the course of one endless summer day as the track list progresses.

Songs like “Rose Colored Lenses” sound more like midmorning, while “Violet Chemistry” sounds like the shimmering late afternoon sun, rather than the dawn and dusk Cyrus described.

The only song that doesn’t fit into this narrative is the first track and initial single, “Flowers,” but after reaching the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 after its release in January, it’s already established itself as an extremely listenable, instant hit.

“Jaded” takes a more apologetic tone than the previous track, introducing Cyrus’ complex feelings of regret and guilt over a breakup.

“Rose Colored Lenses” follows and shines as a standout on the record, detailing the hope of an intoxicating honeymoon phase and featuring a steady beat and breezy sound.

“Thousand Miles” is a successful track that marries Cyrus’ undeniably country vocal style with Brandi Carlile’s, creating an immediately likable pop feel with beautifully folkish lyrics.

Despite the two artists’ voices complementing each other well, the song would’ve been much more exciting if Carlile was featured alone on the second verse.

The next track, “You,” was originally released as a live performance version in Cyrus’ recent tour album, and it immediately became one of my top five favorite songs in her discography.

The studio version on “Endless Summer Vacation” is extremely lackluster in comparison, though.

It’s missing energy, which causes her voice to actually sound flat, making the song feel more like Cyrus is reminiscing on the time when she actually meant the heartfelt lyrics she’s singing.

“Handstand” is by far my least favorite song on the album. The beginning lyrics and sound make it feel as serious as Lana Del Rey’s “Burnt Norton (Interlude),” but what follows isn’t written with the artistry I’ve grown to expect from Cyrus.

Not every album needs a middle-of-the-record track featuring spoken lyrics, and “Endless Summer Vacation” certainly isn’t an exception. Since the album is, up to this point in the track list, not too serious, it really doesn’t need “Handstand” to lighten it up.

The following track, “River,” on the other hand, is easily the best song on the album, with addictive lyrics and a dance pop sound that feels sunny and optimistic.

The next track, “Violet Chemistry,” is similarly excellent and alludes to the dreamy, warm feeling the album is crafted around.

“Muddy Feet” allows Cyrus’ voice to shine with a growling, rock-influenced sound and lyrics even more triumphant than “Flowers.”

The song works because it takes advantage of Cyrus’ powerhouse vocals in a way many of the other tracks on “Endless Summer Vacation” fail to do.

Sia’s feature on this track is, similar to Carlile’s, minimal. Unlike “Thousand Miles,” though, it doesn’t exactly work — the artists’ voices are both too strong and unique to blend successfully.

Following this is “Wildcard,” another successful track with a catchy melody and many of Cyrus’ trademark themes.

However, due to its placement on the track list, it isn’t as memorable as some of the other pop hits, such as “Rose Colored Lenses,” “River” and “Violet Chemistry.”

“Island” is one of my favorites on the record and strikes me as the most emotionally complex song.

The chorus — “Am I stranded / On an island? / Or have I landed / In paradise?” — is repeated 11 times and initially gives the impression of an introspective question.

But the song’s hopeful sound transforms it into an affirmation, with Cyrus resolving by the end of the song that she has actually landed in paradise.

“Wonder Woman” is a pretty standard piano ballad. Although it doesn’t detract from the artist’s work, both the lyrics and melody play it too safe to be notable and would’ve worked so much better with a folk or country vibe.

Although “Endless Summer Vacation” is an undeniably good album, I hope Cyrus’ future work returns to rock and country with a pop influence rather than aiming for pop alone — that’s where her magic in vocals and songwriting lies.

