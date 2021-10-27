They were once flesh, but now they are bronze.

Throughout Penn State campuses and State College are five new avian sculptures. Each of them has a unique story, but all share an unfortunate bond: They are extinct.

Fifteen years ago, an artist began work on what came to be the Lost Bird Project. The project, which encourages activism and thoughtful discussion, serves to memorialize birds driven to extinction in recent years by human activity.

There have been multiple casts of the original sculptures made, and now after sitting on the campus of Fairfield University in Connecticut, the works have made their way down to Central Pennsylvania.

They were installed on Aug. 24 and will remain for one year. Bringing the sculptures to Pennsylvania was hard work, but they bring a common message for the community.

Jerry Regan, the director of major gifts for the Penn State College of Education, said he became aware of the project and felt it could raise awareness and promote activism at Penn State.

“I thought we could get a lot of people excited about conservation across the board,” he said.

Before he worked in his current position, Regan said he spent more than 16 years in conservation advocacy. He ascribes his interest in the outdoors to his youth in Pennsylvania’s Bradford County.

Regan said he also hopes the project will bring awareness to window strikes, which kill hundreds of millions of birds each year that do not see glass in their flight paths.

When Regan began work on the project, interest was gauged among other groups at Penn State and around State College, resulting in a large-scale collaboration among numerous entities.

One of the groups to join was Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center, a prominent conservation organization located just south of State College.

Jason Beale has worked for Shaver’s Creek for seven years as an onsite educator and now as its coordinator of the Lost Bird Project.

They said they hope the project can inform people about the mistakes of the past but also the conservation work to be done in the future.

“Our hope is, through a year of programming with our partner facilities, we’re able to talk about what we’ve lost,” Beale said. “But also, more importantly, talk about what we have recovered and the work we can still do.”

They cite the successful recovery of peregrine falcon and bald eagle populations as stories to emulate for other diminishing species.

Five birds sit in five locations in the area. The great auk can be found at the Penn State Altoona Reflecting Pond. The Labrador duck is on the lawn of the Hintz Family Alumni Center at Penn State. The passenger pigeon sits on site at Shaver’s Creek. The Carolina parakeet is located in a new section of The Arboretum at Penn State. Lastly, the heath hen can be discovered at Millbrook Marsh Nature Center east of campus.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

To Beale, this message pulls in much of the work of their career to one broader message of conservation.

“Even though it’s kind of a dark side that we’re talking about — this extinction — we’re really talking about bringing people together to take care of things,” they said. “That’s ultimately what my career is about — trying to get as many people to the table, pulling in the same direction.”

According to Regan, there are hopes enough money can be raised to keep the passenger pigeon at Shaver’s Creek as a permanent reminder next to its aviary.

The most viewed sculpture, according to Beale, sits north of campus at the Arboretum, which just finished installing its new Pollinator and Bird Garden.

Shari Edelson, director of operations at the Arboretum, said many folks have viewed the sculpture and come away with “a complex emotional response.”

Many are struck by the beauty of the sculpture, she said, only to find out they will never have the opportunity to see the parakeet’s colorful wings in flight.

The location of the Carolina parakeet is no coincidence, she said. It is placed next to the fruit and vegetable beds of the garden. While alive, the bird was seen as a pest to orchards and killed by farmers and others until its ultimate demise.

In fact, all the birds are placed in their respective locations for a reason, according to Beale.

The heath hen was a marsh animal, and thus has been placed at Millbrook Marsh. The passenger pigeon, once one of the most populous species in North America, thrived in chestnut forests. Shaver’s Creek holds some nearby.

The labrador duck and great auk were aquatic birds. Now the auk can be found near a reflecting pond and the duck near a small pond at the Alumni Center.

Edelson said she shares many of the feelings of visitors but is ultimately happy with the awareness the project is raising.

“It gives us an opportunity to talk about how agriculture can be in harmony with the natural world and how we don’t have to repeat some of the mistakes of the past,” she said.

But Todd McGrain — an artist now based in Portland, Oregon — is the man behind it all.

He said he was originally drawn to the idea of avian extinction by the book “Hope is the Thing with Feathers: A Personal Chronicle of Vanished Birds” by Christopher Cokinos.

The first in the series was the Labrador duck, which was last seen in a town near his native Rochester, New York.

McGrain said he first sculpts his works in clay before finding a place to display them as memorials. Each of the original sculptures sits near the location where the birds were last spotted alive.

After this, McGrain said he works with a foundry in upstate New York to cast his mold to bronze before staining them black with patina.

“It’s my life’s work,” he said. “And I feel like it’s going to continue.”

In each sculpture, McGrain said there is a lesson to be learned about human interaction with avian creatures and the natural world.

“We have over-exploitation, habitat loss, unchecked hunting — all sort of important stories to be reflecting on about current environmental issues and extinction crises,” he said.

But on Penn State’s campus, McGrain’s work has spawned other artistic pieces as well.

The “Wind Spirits” exhibition is a collaboration with the Lost Bird Project, which currently sits in Art Alley near the HUB-Robeson Galleries.

Three works line the walls depicting the effects of climate change on avian flight patterns and human relationship to birds, according to Danielle Spewak, a visual arts production specialist at the gallery.

The works from the three female artists, Tatiana Arocha, Deirdre Murphy and Rachel Sydlowski, will be on display until Nov. 7.

A reception for the three works, “Wind Spirits,” “Oculus Major” and “Vivarium,” took place on Oct. 26, where Murphy appeared to speak. Another of Murphy’s works, “Nest Alchemy,” sits in a hall just behind Art Alley as well.

“It has a lot of beauty in it,” Spewak said. “A lot of ways that we interact with the natural world or the environment tends to have a lot of joy, but behind that are some serious environmental consequences that are sort of hidden underneath.”

McGrain said he is still working on the project. Recently, he memorialized the Eskimo curlew, which has not been sighted since 1963. Currently, he is working on a sculpture of the ivory-billed woodpecker, which has not been seen since 1944.

He will appear on campus this spring for numerous Lost Bird Project events planned throughout the migration season in April.

But at this point, McGrain said everyone should analyze themselves and their professional roles to see where they fit into the fight against climate change and extinction, which he said he hopes the project could encourage.

“And at a place like Penn State, where people are training to be just about everything — how do we include sustainability in the decisions we make as we move forward in life?”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT