Elizabeth Smart shares journey of healing after kidnapping, sexual abuse with Penn State community

Everyone in life has a worth that can not be taken away from them, regardless of how they have been treated by others, activist Elizabeth Smart told her Penn State audience in the HUB-Robeson Center's Alumni Hall Tuesday night.

Smart received national coverage when she was kidnapped from her home in Utah at the age of 14. She was rescued nine months later, and she said it took her at least 10 years after her rescue to be comfortable publicly speaking about the sexual abuse she endured.

“There isn’t anything that anyone can do to you that can take away your value as a human being,” Smart said. “When I first was rescued, I didn’t want to talk about what happened at all because I was embarrassed and ashamed. I didn't want people to look at me differently.”

In addition to struggling with sexual trauma, Smart said she struggled with her sense of self after she became known publicly for her kidnapping.

“I wouldn’t say I was ever ashamed of being Elizabeth Smart,” she said. “I was just tired of being known as the girl [who] was kidnapped. I felt like I was so much more than that, and that wasn’t the only thing I wanted to be known as.”

Now that she regularly discusses her experiences, Smart said she has become more comfortable with how she is perceived.

“I’ve come to realize that it’s not what happens to you that ultimately defines who you are,” she said. “What really defines who you are, and what the people who take the time to get to know you will recognize you for are the decisions that you make…and the choices that you will choose moving forward.”

Hitting a new “rock bottom” was every day for Smart while being held in captivity, she said.

Even though her time spent chained to a mountainside left Smart feeling hopeless, she said her resilience — motivated by wanting to see her family again — is what kept her alive until her eventual rescue.

“I realized that I knew I had something worth surviving for because even if nobody else accepted me, even if nobody wanted to associate with me, it would be OK,” Smart said. “I would survive because my family would still love me."

Smart said because of this, she made "probably the most important decision that [she] could have made during [her] entire captivity," which is doing whatever she had to do to survive. She said this decision was "legitimately tested."

Smart also addressed ways of preventing sexual assault on campus.

“I think we need to do a better job at defining what ‘rape’ is…defining what ‘sexual abuse’ is [and] recognizing that it doesn’t just happen in dark alleyways,” Smart said. “In fact, most of the time it can come from people you know.”

Smart said she felt compelled to publicly discuss sexual trauma upon meeting other survivors and discovering how common her experience was. She said she started to realize "how lucky" she was because the people who abused and hurt her had been complete strangers — so her trust "had never been broken."

“If I couldn’t speak out about it, then who could?”

