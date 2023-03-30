Spring comes with the promise of renewal, and for many religions, there are also important holidays featuring eggs.

No matter the celebration, there are few foods that serve as a symbol for renewal in more cultures than the simple egg.

The egg itself is a symbol of renewal because of its purpose in the cycle of life. But eggs are also a staple dish for many cultures, and State College has many examples.

When the weather starts to warm up, here are a few of my favorite egg dishes around town.

Eggs in Purgatory at The Corner Room

The Corner Room, located at 100 W. College Ave., is a classic here in State College, and as far as egg dishes go, I crave few as much as the Corner Room’s Eggs in Purgatory.

This is one of the restaurant’s signature skillet dishes. Although The Corner Room is known for its breakfast, these specials make it so you can get breakfast food any time of day.

For $9, the Eggs in Purgatory serves up two hot eggs baked in a tomato sauce with chili flakes, feta and crispy onions. You also get two pieces of your choice of toast with your order.

The Eggs in Purgatory comes sitting in a cast iron skillet sizzling in the bright red sauce — similar to another favorite of mine, shakshuka.

The eggs are cooked so that a perfect runny egg mixes with the semi-spicy sauce. The feta and onions provide a crunchy texture and a kick of salt, which creates a craveworthy flavor.

The two slices of bread are a perfect way to dip into the warm sauce, and I often find myself scraping the bottom of the skillet in hopes more will appear.

The Corner Room is open Wednesday through Sunday with its hours varying by the day.

Traditional Turkish omelet from Penn Pide

The Turkish omelet at Penn Pide caught me by surprise when I first ordered it because it's a little different from the omelets I’ve ordered before.

It’s essentially a dish of scrambled eggs mixed with a peppery tomato sauce, and it’s strikingly flavorful.

Penn Pide, located at 127 W. Beaver Ave., advertises itself as a place to grab Turkish pizzas in the form of pide and more. But the Turkish omelet is a star in its own right.

It comes in an unassuming dish with tin foil to keep the oils of the sauce in check. Fresh Turkish bread is rolled out and cooked to order and is perfect to dip into the bright red concoction.

This dish is more than worth it and is something I think about often. A piece of bread pinched to hold the egg mixture serves to remind me that a simple breakfast doesn’t need to lack in flavor.

Penn Pide is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

Omelet at Bagel Crust

American-style omelets are also a personal favorite of mine.

Bagel Crust, with one location at 225 W. Beaver Ave. and another at 332 E. Calder Way, is known for its signature bagels.

I often go for the omelet that comes with a bagel because, beyond tasting great, it’s also a good deal.

There are two options at Bagel Crust — the premade western omelet at around $10.90 and the create-your-own option at $8.20.

Each omelet is made of three eggs and comes with a side of Bagel Crust’s home fries.

The amount of food is impressive and well-worth the price. It can last you two meals and makes a great weekend brunch stop.

Bagel Crust is open every day and has different hours depending on the location.

While these are only a few of the places that serve up egg dishes in State College, they’ll be sure to remind you of spring as the warm weather rolls into town.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT