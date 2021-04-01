Voluminous, long, thick and luscious lashes — that's the goal for most people when trying out different mascaras.

Finding the perfect mascara can be hard, especially when there are so many options out there.

I took the challenge into my own hands — and eyes — by trying five different drugstore brand mascaras.

I walked into CVS Pharmacy slightly blind about what I was going to pick out. I went straight to the makeup aisle and started evaluating my options.

Once I picked out five different mascaras, I went back to my dorm to try them out.

Here's what I came across:

Covergirl Peacock Flare

The Covergirl Peacock Flare mascara is sold for $12.49. The mascara is supposed to lengthen and volumize your lashes, while separating each lash.

The turquoise and black packaging caught my eye when I was scanning the crowded aisle in CVS.

The applicator wand had a variety of different length bristles on it. Covergirl calls it the “feather-fan wand,” which supposedly allows the applicator to coat each lash.

All of this sounded incredibly appealing to me, but when using the product, it simply did not do wonders or flare my lashes.

Lengthwise, my lashes did get a bit longer. But the mascara felt dry and like it was not adding much effect to my natural lash and my curled lash.

It seemed like the type of mascara you have to use multiple coats to get your desired look.

With this mascara also being a bit pricier, I would not buy it again.

I gave it a 4/10.

Maybelline Volum’ Express Rocket

The Maybelline Volum’ Express Rocket mascara is $9.29. Maybelline promoted this product as giving users “eight times the volume, clump free and even eyelashes.”

The bright blue and pink bottle looked similar to many other Maybelline options I just kinda picked out.

The applicator for this mascara scared me a bit. The bristles looked a little sharp — which concerned me when putting it near my eye — but there were no casualties.

If you’re going for a natural look, this mascara is for you. It added length to my average eyelashes.

But other than that, it did not do much for me.

This is also definitely the type of mascara you need multiple coats to build up the product — it seemed pretty thin to me.

This mascara gave the effect that I was not wearing any mascara and that my lashes were just naturally long. However, it was a bit lackluster, and I would probably not add it to my makeup routine.

Overall, 5/10.

Essence What the Fake Mascara

The Essence What the Fake volumizing and lengthening mascara, which is the cheapest option at $4.99, was supposed to give eyelashes the appearance of fake lashes.

This is a brand I had never heard of or tried before. I was excited to try something new and its black and green packaging seemed appealing to me.

The applicator had an hourglass-like shape to it, which intrigued me.

The overall outcome of this mascara was better than average in my opinion. It was not the best mascara I used, and it was not the worst. The mascara went on smooth, and overall pretty even.

It definitely added some length and a bit a volume to my lashes — but nothing crazy — and nothing compared to fake lashes. It did require a couple coats.

For the price and the outcome, I was fully shocked and would possibly buy again if I needed a cheap option.

Overall, 7/10.

Revlon Big Bad Lash

The Revlon So Fierce! Big Bad Lash mascara is priced at $9.99. This mascara was described as a way to achieve extreme volume.

The bottle is bright red with the words “Big Bad Lash” written across it. Although the actual size of the bottle is smaller compared to the others I purchased, its bright color and font caught my attention.

The wand and applicator of this mascara was a little thicker than the rest. The bristles definitely held more product on them, which I thought might make my lashes clumpy.

But, this mascara surprised me. So fierce is right — this mascara lengthened and volumized my lashes.

The only set back I was unfortunately right about was it was a little bit clumpy for my liking. Other than that, I would probably buy this mascara again.

Overall I give it a 8/10.

L'Oreal Telescopic mascara

The L’Oreal Paris Telescopic mascara is sold online for $10.95, but priced at $13.49 at CVS Pharmacy.

L’Oreal markets the mascara by promising, “Precice. 60% longer lashes. Intense Length.”

And let me tell you: This sold me right away.

The thin gold tube paired with the slim brush applicator made that promise achievable on my lashes.

This mascara was by far the best compared to the other four. It gave me long, full and voluminous lashes without making them look too clumpy or too fake.

The long natural look was achieved with only about one coat of mascara — which tells me this product should last a while.

With it being a little bit more expensive compared to other drug store brands, this mascara is definitely worth it in my book.

In a rating out of 10, I gave it a 9/10.