Drake Bell's performance at the Phyrst in State College has been postponed until fall 2021.

According to Lack Love owner Drew Zimmerman, many of Bell's shows are moving in April, so Bell will hopefully perform in State College this September.

"Even with restrictions in [Pennsylvania] changing prior to the show, it just doesn't make sense to do at this time," Zimmerman said via email.

Originally, Bell was set to perform on April 7, which was rescheduled from March 16, 2020.

