Student Orientation and Transition Programs and drag organization Opulence collaborated to host Drag Bingo on Friday night to close out Welcome Week.

At the event, five rounds of bingo were played to win prizes, which included a humidifier and essential oil diffuser, a $50 Downtown State College gift card, an LED neon sign and a speaker.

In between games, there were drag performances by Hazel Nutspread, Amethyst, Caroline Kiss, Miss Fire and ChemiCole.

After the fourth round of bingo, the winners and a spontaneous volunteer were brought on stage for a lip-sync challenge to “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga.

Emma Kraft, who won the $50 gift card in the third round of bingo, was also part of the lip-sync challenge. She described the experience as “crazy.”

“I used to do ballet when I was little, and I haven’t done any performing since then, so it was cool to get back into it a bit and have some fun up there,” she said. “I was definitely nervous to get in front of all of those people, but everyone was super supportive.”

Kraft (junior-chemistry) said she went to last semester’s drag bingo night and came again because it was “really fun.”

According to Kraft, the runway in the center of the room was a “good addition” to the event, making it “easier to see” the performers.

The fifth bingo round was played for a mystery prize. All numbers on a player's bingo board needed to be called in order to win that round.

Kason Patterson said this was his first drag show. He added that he'd love to see another one.

“The event was amazing. It was so fun,” Patterson (freshman-industrial engineering) said.

According to Patterson, it was a very “accepting” environment.

Brayden Cockley said he’s been coming to Opulence’s drag shows since his freshman year.

“It was a lot of fun. This was the first one back this semester, so it was great to get back into it,” Cockley (senior-secondary education and English) said.

Acording to Cockley, drag bingo is a “great” Welcome Week activity, especially as a way to introduce freshmen to this "community" and show them “a space to see things like this."

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Penn State students share their opinions on the 5 campus dining halls It can be tough to name the overall best and worst dining halls on campus, as Penn State’s s…