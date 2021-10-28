The State Theatre announced it will host the Yonder Mountain String Band at 8 p.m. on Nov. 7.

The bluegrass band was created in 1998, influenced by everything from punk rock to the Grateful Dead, according to The State Theatre's release.

The band’s ninth studio album will be released later this year, featuring members Adam Aijala, Ben Kaufmann, Dave Johnston, as well as the 2015 addition of Allie Kral and newcomer Nick Piccininni, the release said.

Tickets can be purchased at The State Theatre's website and are $40 if payed in advance or $46 if purchased on the day of the show, according to the release.

The theater is requiring attendees to be fully vaccinated or present a negative coronavirus test result taken within 72 hours of the event.

According to the release, individuals should bring a photo ID to match their vaccination test or card — either shown as a picture or the physical card — and all people have to wear masks.

