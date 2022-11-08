The Downtown State College Improvement District (DSCID) will host its third annual Light Up Night on Nov. 17 from 5-8 p.m. at the 100 Block of Allen Street and the MLK Plaza.

According to a DSCID release, families can enjoy free hot cocoa, popcorn and other sweets, food vendors, balloon animals, trolley rides, a new timed holiday lighting display and much more at the event.

Santa will arrive on the Alpha fire truck to kick off the festivities at 5 p.m. at the MLK Plaza, and families are able to get photos, according to the release. Santa and one child will light the evergreen tree at the Allen Street Gates at the end of the night.

Anyone who brings a toy for Toys for Tots or a non-perishable donation for the State College Food Bank by 7 p.m., is eligible to enter their child into a raffle to light the tree.

Free trolley rides will highlight the various light up locations and travel around town, according to the release, including locations at Calder Way, Locust Lane and Pat Daugherty walkway. The trolley will also be available on Dec. 2-3, and Dec. 9-10.

More information about the event can be found on the Downtown State College Improvement District’s Facebook or website.

