The Happy Valley Latin Festival will mark its second year celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a release from the Downtown State College Improvement District.

The 100 Block of Fraser Street and MLK Plaza will come to life with live music, traditional dance performances, arts and crafts, as well as food and beverage vendors, according to the release.

The free event is presented by the restaurant Juana's and supported by the Downtown State College Improvement District and the Borough of State College.

Event organizer Ady Martínez said events like these “allow us to preserve and promote the development and celebration of diversity.”

Following a similar tune, the festival is intended to share a message of “a language, a feeling, we are family, to the rhythm of the same beat.”

