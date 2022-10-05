The Downtown State College Improvement District (DSCID) will host its 21st Annual Fall Festival on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 200 Block of Allen Street and the Sidney Friedman Parklet.

The Centre County Youth Service Bureau organized free activities and crafts for kids, according to a DSCID release, including fun houses, pony rides, face painting, a visit from magician Richard Benninghoff and a pumpkin patch family photo station.

At the Sidney Friedman Parklet, Tempest Productions will be in attendance with creative dramas, puppets, clowns, dancing and theater performances, according to the release.

Live Broadcast from Big Froggy, will also be in attendance, according the release, and feature a drawing for Carrie Underwood tickets. Later in the day, local all-vinyl DJ Elbow Knee Knee will perform.

According to the release, food and beverage vendors at the event will include Juana’s, King Krunch, Auntie Anne’s, Raising Canes and Antifragile/Moody Culture Kombucha.

Way Fruit Farm will also provide apple cider throughout the day as well, according to the release.

