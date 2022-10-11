Allen Street Pizza has opened shop to serve up a variety of menu munchies and delicious deals.

With its name nodding to its location, Allen Street Pizza can be found on South Allen Street, sandwiched between Sauly Boy’s and the retailer Connections.

With many pizza places populating the downtown State College area, I knew I had to see how this newcomer stacked up.

I made my first trip to Allen Street Pizza on a Thursday evening after my classes.

I was immediately greeted by the employee, who answered any questions I had about the menu and made ordering easy.

I decided to try the “Everyday Special,” which was advertised outside of the restaurant.

The meal consists of any two slices of pizza, two breadsticks and your choice of a drink, all for $7. I also ordered a side of fries for $7.95 extra to see how they compared with the rest of my meal.

The slices I got were cheese and buffalo chicken. These were served immediately, along with my breadsticks, ranch and a traditional tomato dipping sauce.

With a cooler full of Pepsi products and water, I picked a Dr. Pepper to supplement my spicy slice selection.

I took a seat at a booth to enjoy my food while I waited for my french fries — which were later brought to my table.

The slice size surprised me at first, yet I found no trouble in scarfing down my cheese slice due to the thin crust base.

The cheese slice had a comforting, consistent and classic taste — you can’t go wrong ordering this at Allen Street Pizza.

My buffalo chicken slice, on the other hand, packed a punch.

I usually wouldn’t reach for a flavor like this, since I’ve always considered myself to be a classic cheese or pepperoni gal, but I enjoyed this flavor more than I thought I would.

The layers of spice and sauce provided an ever-changing flavor with each bite. The chicken added a nice texture, but the highlight of this slice lies in the sauce, which paired well with the ranch.

Between bites of this slice, I gave the breadstick a try. With a thicker consistency than the pizza dough, this breadstick was doughy, yet seasoned well. Coupling it with the tomato dipping sauce added a bit more flavor to the relatively simple taste it delivered alone.

If you want to easily fill an appetite, ordering these breadsticks is the way to go. I could barely finish one of the two I received in my order.

My french fries arrived several minutes later, hot out of the fryer in a generous serving with some ketchup packets — and this was an immediate delight to me, considering I didn’t even have to ask for them.

Too many times have I had to badger a waiter about bringing me ketchup to complement my side of fries. Allen Street Pizza solved my ketchup woes.

These traditional-cut waffle fries were light and airy, which made it easy to gobble up a handful without feeling too full.

Customers can also pay extra for bacon, nacho, cheese or jalapeno toppings to be added on top of the fries.

I would definitely order these fries again but maybe not on top of the breadstick meal — instead, I suggest ordering the fries with any of Allen Street Pizza’s wing selections.

I was curious enough about the plethora of menu selections that I paid another visit to Allen Street Pizza a few days later, this time giving the chicken wings and more specialty pizza flavors a try.

My mac and cheese pizza slice cost $2.75, and my six plain wings cost $10.99.

I was a bit hesitant to bite into the cheesy wonders that lay in my mac and cheese slice, since I have never been a huge fan of mac and cheese alone — but when I tasted it, I was surprised.

This pizza slice fueled a contagious craving, and I couldn’t stop picking it up for another taste. It was such a creative mix of flavors that came together in a unique slice of pizza.

I barely even noticed the employee bringing over my wings while I indulged in my savory slice.

I was so excited to try the wings that I forgot you aren’t supposed to bite them like you would a chicken tender. This caused me to chew off part of the chicken bone only to realize it minutes later.

Aside from the bones, of course, the wings were flavorful with the ranch served alongside them. I couldn’t eat the entire portion alone, so I suggest you get these wings to share, or just purchase them without pizza.

Overall, Allen Street Pizza satisfied my stomach and wallet.

I now have a new pizza place queued up in my mind for when I’m looking for a quick bite to eat.

Students looking for a filling and affordable meal should definitely order the “Everyday Special” — and maybe even bring a friend to share.

If you are looking to give Allen Street Pizza a taste, order a single slice of one of the specialty flavors.

Lastly, if you are like me and like a reliable, classic cheese slice, this restaurant won’t disappoint.

Serving up pizza all week, Allen Street Pizza opens its doors for pickup 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and it’s open an additional hour on Thursday through Saturday nights.

