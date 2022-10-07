With the closing of Baby’s Burgers and Shakes in summer 2020, many wondered what would replace the 1950s-themed diner.

Well, in early September, French diner Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon opened its doors to the State College community, and it looks like this breakfast “Paris-dise” is here to stay.

Gillian Clark, owner and executive chef of Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon, planned to keep some of the original styles of Baby’s inside of the restaurant — but with a French twist.

I was greeted with prompt service and was seated right away by Clark’s business partner Robin Smith. My drink and food orders were also taken by Smith after I had a few minutes to look at the menu.

The menu had a wide variety of options to choose from, and I didn’t want to get something fully French — I wanted to see how they were incorporating the French and American style together.

I ordered the Belgian waffle with a side of scrambled eggs and a croissant that came with butter and house-made jam. I have never been more surprised by a plate of food before.

I was expecting a normal, American-style Belgian waffle, but it had the biggest plot twist ever. The taste resembled a fried croissant or what I imagine a fried waffle would taste like. It even looked like it was fried because it was a golden-brown color.

Holy “crepe,” it was good. It came with a side of syrup and butter shaped like a flower. I like having butter shaped into cool designs, so that was an added bonus.

The scrambled eggs were also good, and they definitely tasted better than the scrambled eggs I usually eat in the dining hall.

They tasted light and almost airy, and they were a good side dish.

In the future, I will come back for more of the delicious croissants. It was served with the flower-shaped butter and the restaurant’s house-made jam.

I’ve never been a fan of jam, but I thought that I would try it just to give it a shot. I didn’t like it by itself on the croissant, so I smeared it on top with the butter to create a buttery jam mixture on top, and it was absolutely amazing. Chef’s kiss.

I took my time with eating because I wanted to experience all of the flavors and compare it to any other diners I’ve tried. But that’s the thing — I can’t compare it.

Now, I love diners, but every single one serves the same breakfast foods. Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon was different.

The food was similar to that you would find at American diners, but the flavors were completely different.

The whole menu has a variety of French sides, including “corbeille a pain” and “crullers,” which are lemon-glazed French donuts.

To add to the American diner feel, the diner also serves different kinds of burgers and classic American sandwiches.

The addition of fountain sodas and drinks like milkshakes, ice cream sodas, root beer floats and coffee floats add an older vibe to the menu.

Next time, I plan to try the “omelet Florentine” because I want to see a French spin on the dish. The added spinach and hash browns that come with it sound delectable as well.

I hope my path crosses with Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon again. The customer service was excellent, and everyone was so friendly.

The price wasn’t bad at all, either. My waffle, scrambled eggs and croissant totaled $13.60. Some of the meat options on the menu are a little more pricey, but meat tends to be more expensive anywhere.

Overall, I’m pretty impressed. I will be back again to expand my palate. It seems like the ideal place to sit down with a good book or to do some homework while eating a delightful breakfast or lunch.

If you’re hungry after reading this and want to try Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon, it’s open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, except Wednesdays.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE