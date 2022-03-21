The Downtown State College Improvement District announced Monday that First Friday will return to State College after it took a winter break.

A wide range of live musicians will perform at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza stage from 5:30-8 p.m. the first Friday of every month. A full list of the artists can be found on the DSCID's website.

State College residents will be able to enjoy access to stores and galleries after hours, as well as free food and beverages, according to the release.

The first Friday in the series will take place April 1 and will feature music from Caledonia, and events from Webster's Bookstore and Cafe, the Blue Brick Theatre, Woskob Family Gallery, Kish Bank and more, the release said.

“We are partnering with the borough of State College to offer free outdoor family movies in the parklet as part of First Friday events in May, June, July and August," Lee Ann Jeffries, the DSCID's executive director, said in the release.

Participating retailers will offer free parking validations in Pugh, Beaver and Fraser parking garages, the release said.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Penn State Bryce Jordan Center to host comedian Tom Segura Stand-up comedian Tom Segura is set to perform his "I'm Coming Everywhere" World Tour at 7 p…