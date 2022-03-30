The Downtown State College Improvement District is looking for local knitters, crocheters and fiber artists to help contribute to a new yarn mural downtown.
Individuals will be responsible for creating individual balloons that will be a part of a mural installation on the Pugh Street Parking Garage.
According to a DSCID tweet, all skill levels are welcome.
Those interested in contributing to the project can fill out this online form.
