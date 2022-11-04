It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown State College.

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and State College is already getting in the spirit with decorations and cheerful festivities.

The Downtown State College Improvement District is preparing for its annual holiday tradition — lighting an evergreen tree in front of the Allen Street Gates.

An evergreen tree is provided every year from a donor close to the State College area. The donation, collection and setup of the downtown evergreen tree has many contributors within its process.

“We house over 300 businesses and organizations within our boundaries,” DSCID Executive Director Lee Anne Jeffries said.

Many businesses downtown will celebrate the lighting of the tree as well.

Once a donation that meets the requirements is found, the borough of State College will provide the donor with free removal of the evergreen.

“[We] cut the tree down, remove it, clean it up for the residents, and then we physically deliver it to Allen Street, there at the gates,” Steve Shirey, who works in the borough’s public works department, said.

The borough of State College then meets with Penn State’s Office of Physical Plant at the gates with a crane to set up the donated tree.

“[It’s] just like in your living room, only 10 times the size,” Shirey said. “We put a little star on it, several thousand string lights, and it even has a little white picket fence around it.”

It generally takes the borough and OPP an entire day to set up the display.

The evergreen tree will then be lit alongside a celebration in front of the Allen Street Gates for Penn State students and locals to enjoy.

The celebration, called “Light Up Night,” will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Nov. 17.

Light Up Night features festivities, including a visit from Santa, hot cocoa, trolley rides, live entertainment, food vendors and the “iconic” lighting of the tree, according to Jeffries.

“It’s just a magical time of year in State College,” Jeffries said.

Jeffries said the DSCID usually gives donors credit for the donation in the form of a sign on the gate thanking them.

According to Jeffries, the tradition of an evergreen tree donation is very important to the DSCID. She said this year marks the 27th anniversary of downtown State College lighting a donated evergreen tree for the holidays.

This year, the tradition is kept alive by donors Kathy and Dave Hozza.

“I always thought there was a tree farm where they raised these trees, but we were very excited to be able to donate it,” Dave said. “We are very excited and happy to do it.”

The evergreen tree donation takes a team of contributors that helps showcase the evergreen and bring Light Up Night to life.

“I do think it kind of reminds you of home, you know, it’s that feel-good, holiday feeling,” Jeffries said. “We’re hoping it brings a smile to everyone’s faces.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT