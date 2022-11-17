The Downtown State College Improvement District brought holiday cheer and festivities to Happy Valley with its third annual Light Up Night from 5-8 p.m. Thursday.

The holiday celebration took place on the 100 block of Allen Street and Fraser Street’s MLK Plaza.

The main attraction, a donated evergreen tree, was placed in front of the Allen Street Gates a few days prior in preparation for the event.

The all-ages celebration featured food vendors, a stage for performers, crafts, carnival games and even a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Other attractions included dancers, singers, a juggler, balloon animals and a tractor to take photos on.

The festivities even included a stereo system that blasted classical holiday tunes as families, State College locals and students explored all the festival had to offer.

The night’s festive activities sparked holiday cheer for all, both those in attendance and those working to make Light Up Night so successful.

“I’m really enjoying just talking to all the parents who are walking around,” Rebecca Bragg, employee at Appalachian Outdoors said. “I think the little ones are getting so excited for Christmas.”

According to Bragg, Appalachian Outdoors has been located on Allen Street for years, and is always willing to support the State College community, especially during Light Up Night.

“I think it’s a really awesome opportunity to connect with the community and to spark the holiday spirit,” Bragg said.

Kish Bank annually sponsors Light Up Night and offers attendees hot cocoa inside its building.

“It’s a great time to be a part of the community and just be out there talking to folks,” Rik Messick from Kish Bank said.

Messick said his favorite part of Light Up Night is “seeing people smile and watching the tree light up.”

Way Fruit Farm is a farm located in Port Matilda that has recently opened its first cafe in downtown State College. This year was Way Fruit Farm’s first time participating in Light Up Night.

“It’s nice after so many years where the community didn’t do a whole lot to actually have the community back together,” Way Fruit Farm owner Jason Coopey said.

Way Fruit Farm’s table handed out free hot apple cider to attendees. The Way Fruit Farm display also included a tractor where children and students could have their pictures taken.

“We got to drive a tractor down through Fraser Street, so that was kind of fun,” Coopey added.

At 7:30 p.m., Light Up Night came to a close with the lighting of the donated evergreen tree.

Children and families attending the event gathered around as the announcer counted down — and as the countdown hit “one,” the tree came to life with twinkling lights and a star on top.

