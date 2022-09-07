Strolling through downtown State College on a Tuesday or Friday afternoon, Penn State students and locals gather on Locust Lane to browse through the Downtown State College Farmers Market.

From bushels of apples to hand-picked wildflowers, the farmers market runs 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the months of May through November and has something for everyone.

It began in summer 1976, and it continues to support local farms and businesses to this day. To be a part of the market, vendors must produce their goods in Centre County.

Paula Martin, a friend of Patchwork Farm and Greenhouse owner Eda Case, said she and Case attend the farmers market together every Friday.

“We’ve been here since the beginning,” Martin said. “Eda and I grew up together with the farm since we were 11, and Eda took over the third-generation business from her parents.”

The farm produces a wide range of produce and flowers for its customers. Martin explained that Patchwork has been certified organic for “over 30 years.”

“Some vendors use organic practices, but we take pride in actually being certified organic,” Martin said. “Organic food can be much more expensive, but we try to make our food and products affordable.”

Any products left over from the farmers market are “donated to the local food bank or composted,” according to Martin.

Additionally, Martin said Patchwork contributes flowers and plants to State College.

“The borough gets all of [its] flowers from us, so we beautify all of the medians in the area,” Martin said.

While some vendors have been around for some time, Leslie Zuck, owner of Common Ground Farm, said this was the business’s first season as a part of the State College Farmers Market.

“We weren’t able to attend until now because we had other commitments, but we’re hoping to be able to connect with the community here now,” Zuck said.

Founded in 1986, according to its website, Common Ground specializes in plants native to Pennsylvania that are attracted to pollinators. Zuck said this includes heirloom produce — such as heirloom tomatoes, sweet corn, pumpkins and gourds.

“We like to offer those types of produce to people and educate them about why they are good for you,” Zuck said.

Since the 1990s, Zuck said Common Ground has participated in the Worldwide Opportunities on Organic Farms program, an organization that matches volunteers who want to work on a farm with participating farms.

Zuck had volunteers Rosamund Moore and Ellie Balotovsky with her at the market on Friday.

“I’m from Milwaukee, so I don’t have a lot of exposure to farm life, but it’s been really great,” Moore said. “It’s a really different lifestyle.”

Balotovsky is from the State College area and said it’s been a “really good experience” for her.

“It’s been an opportunity to learn more about local culture and how organic produce is farmed,” Balotovsky said. “I think it’s a really good opportunity if you’re interested in learning about farming and sustainable lifestyles.”

The Downtown State College Farmers Market also provides products other than produce.

Janet Robinson, owner of The Piper’s Peck in Bellefonte, specializes in salsa, hot pepper jelly, preserves and fudge.

“My all-time best seller is the raspberry chipotle preserve,” Robinson said. “A lot of people also like the black bean salsa and golden salsa.”

Robinson also explained how the coronavirus pandemic affected The Piper’s Peck.

“During the two years of shutdowns and restrictions, we were allowed to stay open because we were considered an essential business,” Robinson said. “Things grow out in the field whether there is a pandemic or not, so we were able to keep going.”

According to Robinson, there were still consumers passing through who were “glad [it was] still open.”

Another State College Farmers Market stop is Idou Coffee Co.’s trailer, which provides consumers and vendors with morning or afternoon specialty coffees.

Co-founder Mike Swanson said the coffee company previously just sold bags of ground coffee at the market, but it started making specialty drinks with the installment of its coffee trailer in April 2022 at the farmers market.

“Our vision from the beginning has been to get into the mobile coffee business,” Swanson said. “We want to make it like any cafe you may find.”

Swanson said he and his employees “love it all around” when they engage with customers on a new level as they “explore the world of specialty coffee.”

“It’s really cool to build bridges with students here,” Swanson said. “Some of them already have a love for specialty coffee, and others are just getting started with it.”

Anyone looking for a sweet treat at the market can stop by Nick Freed’s Inside Out Cookie stand. Freed offers various “brownie-like” cookies.

“I try to offer a little bit of everything for customers,” Freed said. “There are some cookies that are regular, vegan, gluten-free, keto and protein.”

With people bustling through the market, Freed said he appreciates that “you can actually have a conversation with people interested in your product.”

“I attend two farmers markets, and this is by far my favorite one because of all of the people,” Freed said. “There’s rarely a lull throughout the day with all of the students passing through.”

