Having once been a spring arrival myself, I understand that coming to Penn State halfway into the year can be a confusing time, especially when exploring downtown State College.

There are so many different stores and restaurants just across College Avenue — it can be hard to decide where to visit first and what locations are worth the walk through the winter weather.

This list can provide Penn State newcomers with a few cool spots to check out in the coming weeks.

The Waffle Shop — 364 E. College Ave.

What images come to mind when you hear the words “classic American breakfast diner?”

If you thought of cozy booths, big menus and mugs waiting to be filled with coffee, you may want to visit The Waffle Shop.

In addition to providing a classic diner atmosphere, The Waffle Shop offers patrons just about every standard American breakfast dish, from omelets to pancakes to waffles.

Escape the cold, and have a big brunch with friends or family at this State College staple.

Webster’s Bookstore Cafe — 133 E. Beaver Ave.

Alternative-minded readers of The Daily Collegian will be overjoyed to know there’s indeed a place that satisfies many of their needs in just one location.

Descending the stairs on Beaver Avenue into Webster’s Bookstore Cafe, one is immediately greeted by shelves and shelves of books from every genre.

Hidden among these shelves are small chairs and tables for sitting back and cracking open one of the many used books.

At the other end of the shop is the cafe, where patrons can order food and beverages, including vegan and gluten-free options.

Under the same roof as Webster’s are two more shops that are certain to satisfy those seeking to scratch their alternative itch.

Stax Of Trax records sells a myriad of pre-owned vinyl discs for collectors looking to expand their music catalogs.

Next to the record collection sits Tigers Eye Vintage Shop, a small vintage store with plenty of clothing options.

The Family Clothesline — 352 E. College Ave.

New arrivals may be wondering where they can find more clothing and products to show their Penn State pride.

Across the street from Atherton Hall is The Family Clothesline, an emporium filled to the brim with Penn State merchandise.

Penn State athletes and gym-frequenters can find university sports equipment affiliated with major brands such as Nike.

Whether you’re looking for outdoor grilling gear, earrings, chew toys or socks, the clothesline has it for you in blue and white.

Yallah Taco — 310 E. College Ave.

As many upperclassmen may remember, Penn State lost the Taco Bell at this location in March 2020.

The Penn State community mourned the tragedy with a candlelight vigil and waited with bated breath to see what would become of the empty location.

In place of the fast-food chain, a new Yallah Taco was established — the third restaurant in the Yallah franchise.

In addition to offering Mexican cuisine staples such as tacos and quesadillas, Yallah also serves foods that may be new to some students. This includes breakfast tacos, horchata and “Monster Burritos.”

The Student Bookstore at PSU — 330 E. College Ave.

With the first week of classes done and most classes’ syllabi published, some students may be on the hunt for their textbooks.

The Student Bookstore features a website that allows students to search their collection of textbooks by subject and individual classes.

In addition to selling textbooks, the bookstore also contains a selection of Penn State clothing and merchandise for patrons looking to shop for multiple items in one location.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Penn State’s HUB-Robeson Galleries shares sneak peek of upcoming exhibitions Along with the start of classes and clubs, new displays of artwork in the HUB-Robeson Center…