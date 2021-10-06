Walking through downtown and campus, there’s always a surprise around the corner — whether it be a familiar face or the occasional musician.

On the campus side of East College Avenue right in front of Old Main, a group of drummers join every Friday evening — weather permitting — to make music.

The group stems from the larger organization called “Drums of West Africa.”

“Drums of West Africa” is a group of around 30 drummers from all over the United States, and just a few of them perform at Old Main.

Dan Trevino, a retired Penn State professor who has been drumming for over 20 years, brings his local drumming students and colleagues together every Friday to the spot as a “way to get drumming students to practice.”

“You do a class when you do two or three rhythms, and then they go home and expect them to practice on their own,” Trevino said. “But it’s a lot easier if you practice with another group of people all playing the same rhythm.”

Trevino has been to Africa two times for drumming school in Guinea and has taken what he has learned to teach his drumming students back home in State College.

The group has been getting together for around 20 years as well, with people from all over, including Trevino’s wife Linda Trevino.

When the weather is nice, the group usually practices at its spot in front of Old Main for the community. When the weather is not as favorable, the group practices indoors — either at Trevino’s house, or drummer Jeff D’Angelo hosts.

The group used to do more gigs, but for now, the members are drumming mostly for fun and enjoyment, Dan said.

“When I was working, it was sort of a mental health break because when you are drumming, you aren’t thinking about work or thinking about stressors in [your] life,” Dan said.

Dan also said the patterns and the rhythms take his mind off things because it is “just drumming.”

“You go into a different world in your mind,” Dan said. “The reality is the world is strenuous, and through this you can let loose and have fun and enjoy yourselves.”

The artistic director of Drums of West Africa Erro Gutshall began drumming with Dan as a student about 24 years ago, and he also agreed drumming gives him a break from his full-time photography studio “Dance of Light Photography” in Altoona.

“The business requires a lot, and drumming makes you forget about everything else except exactly what you are doing in front of you at that moment,” Gutshall said. “It’s almost like a meditative thing for me.”

At first, Gutshall received a drum and did not know how to play it, so he started learning from Dan multiple times a week. He has also been to Africa three times to study drumming.

Things took a turn during the pandemic for the group, and it did not drum together for a long time, both Dan and Gutshall said.

Before vaccines became widely available, Dan said the drummers avoided gathering in large groups.

“We felt more comfortable when people got vaccinated, as long as we were outdoors and not in a confined room,” Dan said.

The group is still going strong and continues to gather every Friday at its usual spot to create music again.

While they are drumming, the musicians seem to listen to one drum that leads one song, and then each member makes their own individual rhythms from that.

“Drums of West Africa” encompasses a variety of people from different backgrounds and different drumming skills that blend together to make unique music, Dan said.

The drummers occasionally see people who walk by and wave, dance and offer them money, Dan said. Sometimes, people even come up and drum with them.

Student Blair Hecker stopped by to listen to the group on her way downtown with a friend.

“I think it’s really cool, and it creates a good vibe for the campus,” Hecker (sophomore-astrophysics) said. “It’s my first time seeing them, and they are a great addition to downtown.”

