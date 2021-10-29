“I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey.”

Perhaps one of the most famous lines of this extraordinary and cult-classic film, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will return to The State Theatre for a screening at 8 p.m. on Friday.

With a plot almost too bizarre to explain to anyone who hasn’t watched it, this film presents the tale of Brad Majors and Janet Weiss. When their car breaks down, the dynamic duo is forced to find help “over at the Frankenstein place,” which so happens to be housing an odd bunch of Transylvanians.

From there, the entire film falls apart and puts itself back together with a kooky soundtrack of iconic songs, such as “Science Fiction/Double Feature” and “Time Warp.”

Kerry Cavanaugh, the director of operations at The State Theatre, said “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” has been a staple of the Halloween season in State College for years and will likely remain so for a long while.

As the theater emerges from the grasps of the coronavirus pandemic, Cavanuagh said The State Theatre is looking forward to welcoming audiences back with open arms and continuing to offer movie screenings and events.

In collaboration with The State Theatre, Chumley’s bar, located down the street from the theater, will offer a seasonal listing of cocktails and a special menu to celebrate the return of the classic “Rocky Horror'' tradition.

Describing the movie as “transcendent,” Chumley’s manager Ellen Braun said the bar’s chef figured out a menu that encapsulates the season, with a selection that will include drinks like the Corpse Reviver #2, a spiced apple sidecar and a pumpkin pie martini.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

+2 Penn State student behind @randompeopleofpsu talks TikTok fame, future From his sixth floor window in Beaver Hall, Alex Berger crafted 20 brief storylines in the f…

Braun said both the food and drinks will provide a twist on some classic cocktails and food, and patrons are welcome to explore with their own drink options as well.

“Let us know what you want, we’re good at that,” Braun said.

While the theater will present a screening of the original movie version of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” it has also presented other versions of the show in the past, including live stage productions and shadowcasts.

With her company, Love and Light Productions, Alicia Starr organized and acted in productions of “Rocky Horror” with her husband for 10 years before the company ultimately disbanded in 2019. She said even now, beyond the time she’s spent doing shows, the “Rocky Horror” tradition continues to have a special place in her life.

“[‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’] is an expression of individuality and sexuality, and it's just as relevant today as it was when the movie first opened in 1975,” Starr said.

With a plot so profound and sometimes downright odd, Starr said doing live shows requires people to really challenge themselves and “think outside of [their] own very small bubble.”

Starr said the show has opened up many doors in her own life and has since become a piece of her heart.

Beyond acting in live productions, Starr said the movie itself is a cultural phenomenon that has changed society. Starr encouraged people to attend the screening if they can.

“If you don’t have plans this weekend, this is 100% what you should do,” Starr said. “It has been such a stable part of State College and Centre County for years. Dress up, have a great time, go to Chumley’s… Have a great time, that’s the spirit of Halloween — ‘Rocky Horror’ is the spirit of Halloween.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT