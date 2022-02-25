Strutting her stuff into the HUB-Robeson Center, Dominique Jackson delivered an impactful and empowering lecture Thursday night — discussing her life journey, struggles and joys — and gave Penn State students advice on how to believe in themselves.

Organized by Penn State’s Student Programming Association, students gathered in Heritage Hall to listen to Jackson’s lecture — or rather, “inclusive conversation,” Jackson said.

Reflecting on her career in the entertainment field as a transgender, African American immigrant, Jackson explained her obstacles and successes and how she took them upon herself to build personal respect and strength, as well as advocacy for others.

“You can be a star in your community,” Jackson said, “but how does this make change?”

By branching out, Jackson said “you see what’s happening in the world," but to make change “you have to look at yourselves first.”

Encouraging students to actively get involved with organizations they're passionate about, like LGBTQ support, Jackson turned heads and struck students with a wave of passion.

“Don’t tell me you want to be an advocate,” Jackson said. “Just be one.”

Facing discrimination and judgements, Jackson described trying to find her identity at 16 years old, all while being in a new country.

“I was lost,” Jackson said.

Emily McGlynn (sophomore-broadcast journalism), co-director of arts and entertainment for CommRadio, hosted the lecture and asked Jackson how she “changed the narrative” of her life.

“I had to change my mindset,” Jackson said, embodying “determination, perseverance and seeing that everyday was a learning experience.”

Jackson explained how she faced many obstacles growing up when entering the limelight.

“I kept getting rejected,” Jackson said, whether it was from casting calls, friends or society itself. “Sometimes getting what you want means facing obstacles,” Jackson said — tying her struggles to success.

“Life comes full circle, it is a journey,” Jackson said. “Everything leading up to now has been a butterfly effect — every piece, every trauma” all building up and aligning into something great.

“Growing up, I used to develop characters to protect myself,” Jackson said.

Applying this to her current career, Jackson discussed how the television characters she has played have taught her new aspects of herself.

“Pose," a drama series Jackson acted in, showed her “there is difference in all of us, yet we all go through struggles."

Relating to her character, Elektra Evangelista, Jackson said she shared her “drive and determination for success,” yet she also learned a new level of confidence from Elektra that she now utilizes in her life.

Wrapping up her lecture — compiling life experiences and advice — Jackson said her "experience as a Black, transgender woman in the entertainment industry has toughed [her].”

Facing rejection and adversity, Jackson has advocated for herself and her communities, carrying her words and stories to others across the country.

“No matter what, you have to speak up,” Jackson said, pointing to the audience, while students stared back with a new perspective.

“I learned I could accomplish everything I needed,” Jackson said, “but knowing I had to believe in myself and work hard.”

