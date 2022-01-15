After coming back from holiday break, Penn State students celebrated the end of the first week of the spring semester by attending the highly anticipated concert of singer-songwriter Dominic Fike.

Penn State’s Student Programming Association announced the free concert as the main event of the organization’s annual SPA Day in Penn State's HUB-Robeson Center.

Fike is an African American and Filipino artist, raised in Naples, Florida, who first gained popularity with his EP of demos that he recorded while serving time in jail. Since then, he has notoriously gained popularity among the youth and is also a new cast member on the popular TV series "Euphoria."

Penn State students lined up for entry as they waited excitedly to see the "Euphoria" star perform.

“I’m super excited for tonight," Jeryx De Guzman said. "I love Dominic Fike.”

Guzman (junior-communication sciences and disorders) said his favorite songs are "Double Negative" and "Vampire."

“I am super excited to see his setlist," Guzman said. "He has two albums out now, and it’s interesting to see how he’s going to work with that amount of material.”

The show started with a Penn State employee enforcing the mask policy as the crowd waited in anticipation for the "3 Nights" singer to start his performance.

Fike took the stage in a gray and black full sleeve T-shirt paired with cargo pants and Chuck Taylors and opened the set with his song "Why."

Fike amped up the crowd by doing the "We Are, Penn State" chant and engaging in the school’s spirit.

The stage and lighting design created a welcoming and comforting vibe, which enhanced the visual experience of Fike’s set.

The band shined through at this concert with solid bass lines by bassist Sean, guitar riffs by guitarist Rex and pumped-up rhythms that kept the crowd moving by drummer James.

Fike showed off his guitar skills on his Fender American Pro Stratocaster II in the song "Kiss the Venus." The recorded version of the song features Sir Paul McCartney.

The crowd particularly enjoyed his hits “Babydoll” and “Phone Numbers.” The entire set was filled with a blend of pop-rock, rap and electronic music.

Fike expressed to the crowd that this concert was special as it was his first college concert back in person.

He ended the concert with his debut single "3 Nights," which peaked within the top 10 charts of several countries.

The guitar solos and riffs in this set stole the show.

“I’ve been playing the guitar for 16 years, I started when I was 4,” Fike's guitar player Rex said. “My favorite part about being on stage is being free. I’m feeding off the [crowd’s] energy... We feeding off of ya’ll, ya’ll feeding off of us. We reciprocating.”

SPA Director of Events Paulina Rodriguez said the show had a pretty good response of students getting tickets.

“It was worth it putting all this time to plan this concert that students seemed to enjoy,” Rodriguez (senior-public relations) said. “My favorite part of the concert was seeing all the fans singing his songs. It’s really exciting seeing the crowd respond to the singer and to see that we actually made a good choice as to who we bring for SPA Day."

SPA Executive Director Grace Puy said she loves to see excitement from the students in the crowd.

“I loved seeing all the outfits everybody wore tonight, and seeing Dom was really great,” Puy (senior-advertising) said.

