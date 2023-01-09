Dollar General’s newest location at 3283 W. College Ave. near Gigi's Southern Table is now open, according to a release from the store.

The store carries household essentials of both national and private brands, according to the release, but also the company’s own home decor and expanded party preparation selection.

Dollar General said they're proud to provide the area with a store focused on affordability and convenience for local residents, according to the release.

To celebrate the opening of its new location, Dollar General said in the release that it has partnered with the Kellogg Company and plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school.

Schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the new store can apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants to help take steps toward literacy or continued education, according to the release.

The store plans to create new jobs in the area, employing 6-10 individuals and providing benefits such as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement and more.

Dollar General’s Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Store Development Matthew Simonsen said in the release that the company "look[s] forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

