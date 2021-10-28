With Halloween creeping up, some Penn State students hold opinions about ghosts ranging from unshakeable belief to wholehearted skepticism.

Reigan Payne was around 7 years old when she realized she could see things other people could not.

“At my home in New Jersey, we had spirits [in the house] my entire life,” Payne (junior-criminology and international studies) said. “When I was younger, I would talk to one of them. I was talking to him one day, and he was telling us what he looked like when he was alive, as my friend was over.”

When Payne told her mother about the experience, her mother said the spirit matched the description of a family friend who died. Payne then asked the spirit his name and how he died, and once again, the answers matched the description of said friend.

“He was like, ‘Oh, I was hit by a train,’ and I went back and I told my mom, and it turns out her friend was hit by a train,” she said.

Payne said her precognition is something that runs in her family — specifically in women.

“Sometimes, [the spirits] look like normal people, sometimes they're just kind of figures,” she said. “I think it depends on maybe the spirit and how long they've been gone. I don't really know why they're all different.”

Ellie Selfridge said she believes in ghosts, too.

“I think anything is possible, really,” Selfridge (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said. “I’m not going to count it out.”

Selfridge said her house is likely haunted, citing the previous owner who died in the house.

“It’s not a bad ghost, it’s a nice ghost,” Selfridge said. “There’s been no activity, it’s just that kind of feeling.”

Unlike those who are open to the idea of paranormal activity, Alex Goldenberg said he doubts the existence of ghosts and said he has never experienced anything supernatural.

“I haven’t really thought about ghosts too much,” Goldenberg (junior-telecommunications) said. “I don’t think ghosts are real because I’m not one to believe in fictional or mythical creatures or whatnot.”

Goldenberg also attributed the Ouija board phenomenon to psychology, rather than any supernatural reason.

Like Goldenberg, Justin Nachman said he does not believe in ghosts either.

“[I have had] no encounters, no interactions, they’re fake –– mythical creatures,” Nachman (junior-finance) said.

He said he had visited Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia notorious for paranormal activity, but he said he did not find anything out of the ordinary.

“Ghosts are relative,” Nachman said. “Some people might believe that ghosts exist. Maybe they’re in your head psychologically. They’re [not] physical creatures.”

And, Arush Shroff is another ghost-skeptic.

“I’d like to just for fun believe they’re real, but in all seriousness, I don’t think it’s possible,” Shroff (freshman-biomedical engineering) said. “I just don’t believe in supernatural stuff.”

Although Shroff has never experienced anything supernatural, he said he would prefer to stay away from objects that are affiliated with paranormal entities, such as Ouija boards.

“I’m not a huge fan of horror, and I’ve never seen [a Ouija board] either… I’m not taking risks,” he said.

Kyla Davis said she believes in ghosts out of fear of what could potentially happen to her.

“I believe that if I didn’t believe in ghosts, something will come back and haunt me, so it’s better to believe than not,” Davis (sophomore-criminology) said.

Davis said she had a negative experience while playing with a Ouija board in fourth grade.

She said she and her friends believed they were speaking with her deceased grandmother through the board and became scared when the planchette spelled out “SATAN” after asking the spirit how it was killed.

Davis said she does not believe her friends moved the planchette as a way of pranking her.

“Every time we played, we all swore that we weren’t moving [the planchette],” Davis said. “We would even do it when only some of us would play.”

