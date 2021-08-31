Musician and "Jersey Shore" reality TV star DJ Pauly D will appear at Field Fest on Sept. 10, which is hosted by The Field at Toftrees Golf Resort in State College, according to the resort's Facebook page.

The festival will take place from 4-10 p.m. north of campus the evening before Penn State’s first home football game against Ball State.

Also featured at Field Fest will be artists Phenom and Shadowman with more to be announced. The event will be restricted to adults over 21, according to the post.

