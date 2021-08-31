Jersey Shore

FILE - This Oct. 24, 2012, file photo shows "Jersey Shore" cast members, from left, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi at a panel entitled "Love, Loss, (Gym, Tan) and Laundry: A Farewell to the Jersey Shore" in New York. MTV announced that most of the original cast would return to the network for "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," a relaunch of the series set to debut in 2018. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

 AP

Musician and "Jersey Shore" reality TV star DJ Pauly D will appear at Field Fest on Sept. 10, which is hosted by The Field at Toftrees Golf Resort in State College, according to the resort's Facebook page.

The festival will take place from 4-10 p.m. north of campus the evening before Penn State’s first home football game against Ball State.

Also featured at Field Fest will be artists Phenom and Shadowman with more to be announced. The event will be restricted to adults over 21, according to the post.

James Engel is a news reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism and classics and ancient Mediterranean studies.