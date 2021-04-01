If you are just looking for something to do this weekend, you stumbled upon the right article.

Here is a list of events occurring in State College this weekend.

Weekend Weather forecast: April 1-4

Though Penn State welcomed spring weather these past few weekends, the temperature is scheduled to go down to a striking 36 degrees Thursday.

However, as the weekend progresses, expect the sun to come back out on Sunday — providing a beautiful day of sunny and warm weather.

Here’s what to expect for this weekend’s weather as of Wednesday night, via Accuweather.

Thursday

Beginning Thursday, we can expect partly sunny weather with a 60% chance of rain. There may even be a chance of snow — and it’s not an April Fools’ joke.

The temperature will drop to about 30 degrees overnight.

Friday

Friday will stay in the low 40s during the day before ending the night with the high 20s. It is expected to stay sunny throughout the day without precipitation.

Saturday

Following the same trend, Saturday should have a forecast of sunny and partially warm weather.

The temperature will reach the high 50s in the afternoon, dropping down to the 40s in the evening.

Sunday

Expect the weekend to end on a good note: The temperature will rise to 64 on Sunday.

There will be sunny weather all around.

Thursday, April 1

April Fools’ Day calls for rain, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take your mind off it with some mindful activities.

“Mindful Making Tote Bags and Face Mask Decorating”

Starting at 4 p.m. in the Art Alley, the student engagement program will host this free event.

Students are invited to join this workshop, where attendees will be allowed to decorate tote bags as an eco-friendly alternative to plastic shopping bags and will have the option to design iron-ons to decorate a facemask.

“St. Andrew’s Poetry Contest 2021: Poetry in a Time of Pandemic”

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church invites members of the community to submit their poetry to a contest that honors those who struggled during the pandemic.

The contest is open to everyone, and there are no fees to enter a poem. The contest winner will receive a cash prize and will be published in the church’s contest anthology.

Friday, April 2

“Decoding Big Tech”

A virtual event held by the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications features a panel of Penn State faculty members explaining issues with technology.

The webinar will discuss Big Tech in the context of data privacy laws, antitrust enforcement, broadband access in rural and underserved communities, content moderation and tech ethics.

Saturday, April 3

Saturday offers students a look at art.

“Throwing: The Basics Class at The Rivet at Discovery Space”

The event will occur from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at The Rivet at Discovery Space located at 1224 N. Atherton St. The class costs $45 to attend and will cover the basics behind pottery throwing.

This class will teach the processes necessary to create a pot on a pottery wheel, including throwing, trimming and glazing.

Students will be able to practice using the wheel under expert supervision. Anything a student makes during the class will be fired in a kiln free of charge.

Sunday, April 4

“Cantus: One Giant Leap!”

The virtual event will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sunday by Penn State’s Center for the Performing Arts.

The free performance looks beyond just two men landing on the moon, but the story behind it, according to the center.