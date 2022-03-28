Dressed to impress and “delighted to perform,” Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra — presented by Penn State’s Center for the Performing Arts — put on a virtual showcase of Southern jazz music last week.

Available for streaming through YouTube, the event was free to all Penn State community members and offered a great deal of sights and sounds.

Performing a part of their musical series “Hope, Resist, Heal,” the band began with a song tributing “that first ship that landed on American soil, 1619, and all the brothers and sisters after,” Marsalis said, nodding to the turning point of slavery.

After the initial song, “Doing What We Gotta Do,” Marsalis introduced the individual orchestra members with personal anecdotes.

Herlin Riley is the “funkiest drummer in the land, the groove master,” Marsalis said, and Terrance “Hollywood” Taplin is “the man, the myth, the legend.”

With diverse members, stories and a “family feel,” the orchestra continued on with jazzy and snazzy tunes.

Singing vocals for “Street Parade,” Andrew “Tiger” Baham showed off some moves, engaging orchestra members and amplifying the musical vibes.

“Everybody move your hips,” Baham sang.

Continuing with the song “All On A Mardi Gras Day,” orchestra members clapped along together and sported Mardi Gras beads.

The show continued on with “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free” — bringing in vocalist Tonya Boyd-Cannon and playing a “tune [to] take us back to the '60s,” Marsalis said. “It really captures that moment.”

After six more pieces, the band closed with “Valley of Prayers,” which Marsalis said was “composed for a celebration of a slave revolt of 1811,” empowering the act of resistance.

Marsalis closed the event thanking everyone who watched, grinning ear to ear.

“Thanks,” tnuuza2 commented on the stream. “I needed that.”

