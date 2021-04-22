If you’ve ever decided to pick up a copy of The Daily Collegian, you’ll likely throw it away or recycle it after reading.

Instead, you could try creating your own project with the paper.

So in honor of Earth Day, let’s look at some of the best things you can make out of an old newspaper.

Blackout Poetry

For those unfamiliar with this art form, blackout poetry is a form of “found poetry” where you take a marker to a book or newspaper page to create something entirely new.

All you need for blackout poetry is an old newspaper and a pen or marker. Find some beautiful words and scribble out everything else to make a poem that is all your own.

Better yet, get some friends together to make blackout poetry and compare what you come up with.

An added bonus: poetry is a proven stress-reliever and is a great outlet for creativity.

I spent twenty minutes perusing a back issue of the Collegian to find the perfect article to work on. Then, using my trusty pen, I began to work on my magnum opus, a self-reflective piece expressing the innermost parts of my psyche.

Papier-mâché

If you have a weekend to work on a craft, I suggest giving papier-mâché a try. It’s easier than you’d think, and a quick search on Pinterest will yield thousands of ideas.

Artists often use this technique to create impressive sculptures, floats or even furniture. However, I think it’s best to start off with making a decorative bowl for your coffee table or nightstand.

All you’ll need for this craft is an old newspaper, a mixture of water and glue, paints, paintbrushes and a plastic or ceramic bowl.

Be sure to do this in a well-ventilated area.

Cover your bowl in newspaper strips dipped in the glue mixture and wait about a day for it to dry. After it dries, carefully remove the dried newspaper and paint it however you’d like.

I recommend blues, greens and flowers to keep with the Earth Day theme, but paint it to match your own personal style.

Collages

The Daily Collegian is chock full of interesting words, colorful graphics, and beautiful photos.

Collages are super easy to make. All you need is some scissors, a glue stick and of course, an old newspaper.

Cut out pictures and words that spark your interest and arrange them into an aesthetically pleasing layout on another piece of paper.

If you want to take it a step further, add some watercolors for a splash of vibrance and a mixed-media collage you’ll want to frame and show off.

Here’s what a friend and I came up with when we set out to create a Collegian Collage. I like to think it’s art, but that’s up for debate.

Composting

Not the artistic type but still want to reuse a newspaper? Try your hand at composting!

No matter if you have a bin or a compost pile in your backyard at home, composting is a wonderful way to reduce your waste and keep your gardens green.

Combining old newspapers with kitchen waste like food scraps and coffee grounds is an easy way to start a compost bin.

You’ll end up with a great homemade potting soil to grow your own plants in.

If you don’t like my ideas, start looking online for inspiration. There’s plenty of tutorials out there that will guide you on how to create your own handmade, sustainable and beautiful projects.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT