The biggest obstacle for those who carry a strong passion for cooking is no other than — you guessed it — the funding. This has personally been something that has stood in the way of developing my cooking skills for quite some time now.

However, I made it my mission over quarantine to figure out a way I could build my culinary techniques in a way that wouldn’t cause either my parents or myself bankruptcy.

Now — I’m not going to lie — it took many trials and errors to get to the point where I am today skillswise. But, I vowed to never let money get in the way of practicing in the kitchen.

I want to take those who watch this video through a week of my life and show them how I accomplish planning a great week of meals while only spending around $50 on groceries.

I promise this isn’t clickbait.

I start off each week by driving to the Downtown State College Farmers Market on Locust Lane between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue. The farmers market is only in operation from May to the last Friday before Thanksgiving, so I try to head over there as much as I can while it is still up and running.

I enjoy buying produce here because in many instances, the selection is not only substantially better in quality, but the prices are unbeatable.

I usually limit myself to spending $5-$8 at the farmers market for each person I cook for. I spent a total of $10 at the farmers market — so $5 per person.

After buying my produce, I then head over to a Giant food store to purchase the rest of my items.

At Giant, my partner Luke and I spent $90 — so around $45 per person for five separate meals.

Below, I have listed the recipes and measurements for each dish I created Monday through Friday.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

4 hiking areas around Penn State to explore this fall | Blog As the leaves change and before Happy Valley weather becomes too bitter, there are plenty of…

Lomo Saltado

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

Canola oil for frying

1 lb sirloin steak, cut into strips

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

½ tablespoon cumin

½ red onion, sliced

One medium tomato, slice with “meat” in middle cut out

One medium pepper, chopped

Two cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon aji amarillo paste

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, chopped

1 lb french fries, cooked, hot

White rice, cooked, for serving, optional

Green onion, garnish, optional

Pepperoni flatbread pizza

Ingredients:

Pepperoni

Flatbread

Pizza sauce, premade or homemade

Mozzarella cheese, grated

Parmesan cheese, grated

Olive oil

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

Oregano, to taste

Garlic powder and garlic salt (optional)

Crispy shrimp tacos with cilantro cabbage slaw

Ingredients:

1 lb shrimp peeled and deveined

Taco seasoning

1/2 teaspoon salt

Two eggs whisked

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 cup flour

1/2 cup vegetable oil for frying

Cilantro lime slaw

1 cup green cabbage, shredded

1 cup red cabbage, shredded

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

One lime, juiced

Pinch salt

Pinch pepper

Six to eight small flour tortillas

Pasta alla Checca with sausage

For the roasted tomatoes:

2 1/2 lbs small heirloom tomatoes or large cherry tomatoes

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Six large cloves of garlic smashed

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

For the pasta:

One package of dried spaghettini pasta

Extra virgin olive oil

2 ounces fresh basil leaves, sliced into ribbons, plus more for garnishing

Mozzarella cheese

Grated parmigiano-reggiano cheese for serving

Cooked sausage, without casing (optional)

Chicken Katsu

Ingredients:

Vegetable oil, as needed for frying

½ cup all-purpose flour

Two large eggs, beaten

1 ½ cups panko bread crumbs (about 3 1/2 ounces)

Two (8-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts, halved crosswise then pounded 1/4-inch thick

Kosher salt and black pepper

½ tablespoon onion powder

½ tablespoon white pepper

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT