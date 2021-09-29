The biggest obstacle for those who carry a strong passion for cooking is no other than — you guessed it — the funding. This has personally been something that has stood in the way of developing my cooking skills for quite some time now.
However, I made it my mission over quarantine to figure out a way I could build my culinary techniques in a way that wouldn’t cause either my parents or myself bankruptcy.
Now — I’m not going to lie — it took many trials and errors to get to the point where I am today skillswise. But, I vowed to never let money get in the way of practicing in the kitchen.
I want to take those who watch this video through a week of my life and show them how I accomplish planning a great week of meals while only spending around $50 on groceries.
I promise this isn’t clickbait.
I start off each week by driving to the Downtown State College Farmers Market on Locust Lane between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue. The farmers market is only in operation from May to the last Friday before Thanksgiving, so I try to head over there as much as I can while it is still up and running.
I enjoy buying produce here because in many instances, the selection is not only substantially better in quality, but the prices are unbeatable.
I usually limit myself to spending $5-$8 at the farmers market for each person I cook for. I spent a total of $10 at the farmers market — so $5 per person.
After buying my produce, I then head over to a Giant food store to purchase the rest of my items.
At Giant, my partner Luke and I spent $90 — so around $45 per person for five separate meals.
Below, I have listed the recipes and measurements for each dish I created Monday through Friday.
Lomo Saltado
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
- Canola oil for frying
- 1 lb sirloin steak, cut into strips
- Salt, to taste
- Black pepper, to taste
- ½ tablespoon cumin
- ½ red onion, sliced
- One medium tomato, slice with “meat” in middle cut out
- One medium pepper, chopped
- Two cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon aji amarillo paste
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon white vinegar
- 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
- 1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, chopped
- 1 lb french fries, cooked, hot
- White rice, cooked, for serving, optional
- Green onion, garnish, optional
Pepperoni flatbread pizza
Ingredients:
- Pepperoni
- Flatbread
- Pizza sauce, premade or homemade
- Mozzarella cheese, grated
- Parmesan cheese, grated
- Olive oil
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
- Oregano, to taste
- Garlic powder and garlic salt (optional)
Crispy shrimp tacos with cilantro cabbage slaw
Ingredients:
- 1 lb shrimp peeled and deveined
- Taco seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- Two eggs whisked
- 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
- 1 cup flour
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil for frying
- Cilantro lime slaw
- 1 cup green cabbage, shredded
- 1 cup red cabbage, shredded
- 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- One lime, juiced
- Pinch salt
- Pinch pepper
- Six to eight small flour tortillas
Pasta alla Checca with sausage
For the roasted tomatoes:
- 2 1/2 lbs small heirloom tomatoes or large cherry tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- Six large cloves of garlic smashed
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
For the pasta:
- One package of dried spaghettini pasta
- Extra virgin olive oil
- 2 ounces fresh basil leaves, sliced into ribbons, plus more for garnishing
- Mozzarella cheese
- Grated parmigiano-reggiano cheese for serving
- Cooked sausage, without casing (optional)
Chicken Katsu
Ingredients:
- Vegetable oil, as needed for frying
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- Two large eggs, beaten
- 1 ½ cups panko bread crumbs (about 3 1/2 ounces)
- Two (8-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts, halved crosswise then pounded 1/4-inch thick
- Kosher salt and black pepper
- ½ tablespoon onion powder
- ½ tablespoon white pepper
