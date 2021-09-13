Penn State’s Center for the Performing Arts is hosting a live, in-person event titled “En Garde Arts’ ‘Fandango for the Butterflies (and Coyotes)’” on Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. in Eisenhower Auditorium.

Tickets are $15 for University Park students, $42 for adults and $32 for 18 and younger.

Tickets are available for purchase online, by phone, or in person from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The event is a collection of Latinx immigrants' stories brought to life through music and dance. It is a theatrical interpretation of what it is like for undocumented immigrants.

This presentation is part of “The Reflection Project", a Penn State project that reflects on the world around us and is funded by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

The cast and team will also host another event — free to the public — on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. on S. Fraser Street.

This two hour event will guide participants through the steps of the “Zapateado”, a dance performed typically during Mexican fandangos. People will also learn how improvised music is created.

