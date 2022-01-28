The Centre County Grange Fair organizers revealed "American Idol" alum Jacob Tolliver as the second entertainment act to perform Aug. 20 on the Grandstand Stage at the fair.

A “self-taught piano prodigy,” according to the Centre County Grange Encampment and Fair Facebook page, Tolliver will perform on the Grandstand as the final act of the evening.

According to Kris McCloskey, the entertainment subcommittee chairperson of the Grange Fair committee, a new entertainment act will be announced every Friday on the fair’s Facebook page over the next six weeks.

“There are three venues at the fair,” McCloskey said. “One is a small area called Jubilee Grove Stage with bench seatings for more acoustic sets, then another venue called Southside Stage, a covered stage area for bands and magical acts, and finally the Grandstand Stage for evening concerts and significantly more space for outdoor seating.”

Known for his portrayal of Jerry Lee Lewis in the Million Dollar Quartet, Tolliver will play to at least 3,000 to 4,000 spectators, McCloskey said.

The 2022 Grange Fair will take place from the evening of Aug. 19 and will conclude on Aug. 27.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT