Country superstar Kenny Chesney will kick off his I Go Back Tour with Kelsea Ballerini on March 25, 2023, at Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center.

Tickets are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 2.

This is Chesney’s first State College visit since 2004’s “Tiki” Tour.

The 2023 tour, inspired by Chesney’s song of the same name, follows his 2022 Here and Now Tour.

According to Chesney's website, the song “I Go Back” is about "holding all those things that shaped you very close, recognizing how special they are – and keeping them alive any way you can.”

Because of this, he came up with the idea to do a tour hitting all of the cities he used to play when he was still an up-and-coming artist, his website said.

The I Go Back Tour has 21 dates and is going to cities such as Oklahoma City, Wichita, Des Moines and Charleston.

