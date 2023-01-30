Penn State student Zairi Mercader launched Zee’s Kitchen in March 2022 to bring Puerto Rican cuisine and culture to State College.

Mercader (senior-marketing and Spanish) said her abuela, who taught her how to cook during her childhood in Puerto Rico, inspired her to start her business.

“I remember her always making coquito, sangria, flan and other food to sell, along with the other jobs she had,” she said.

After moving to Pittsburgh for “a better education,” Mercader said she was no longer surrounded by Puerto Rican culture, but she cooked for family and friends to stay connected to it.

“I always loved sharing my Puerto Rican culture through my food,” Mercader said.

Mercader said she saw students at Penn State selling soul food and Caribbean food, and she wanted to bring Puerto Rican food to the community.

Also, Mercader said she sold empanadas to launch her business last winter, and it's been her “baby” ever since — the item she sells the most.

She said she takes lots of pride in her empanadas, as they are made with yellow dough shipped from her grandmother in Puerto Rico.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen yellow empanadas in State College,” she said.

Friend and loyal customer Ishmael Sesay said the beef empanadas are his favorite dish from Zee’s Kitchen because they taste “incredible” and have a “soft and rich” texture.

According to Mercader, her most recent sale included 200 orders of empanadas. She has also sold pinchos, coquito and platters.

Sesay (junior-telecommunications) said Zee’s Kitchen once sold Puerto Rican alcoholic beverages in pouches, which he said was “creative.”

Orders at Zee’s Kitchen start with a form that customers can use to place orders.

The form is promoted on the business’ Instagram page and flyers across Penn State’s campus in places like the HUB-Robeson Center, the Paul Robeson Cultural Center and the Willard Building.

After closing the form, Mercader said she spends multiple days preparing the food at her off-campus apartment before frying it on the day of pick-ups and deliveries.

“I’m just one person, so I have my best friend Khalil Frazier,” she said. “He is amazing. He helps me with everything.”

Frazier said he was initially only doing deliveries, but after an “overwhelming amount of orders” started coming in, Mercader “put him to work” cutting potatoes, mixing coquito and assembling empanadas.

“She kind of introduced me to a whole new world,” Frazier (senior-media studies) said. “I didn’t know anything about Puerto Rican culture before transferring to Penn State and meeting her.”

Frazier said working with Mercader on Zee’s Kitchen has been “really fun,” adding that it’s been rewarding to see how impactful the business has become “in such a short amount of time.”

“It's been really interesting to see the importance of food in Puerto Rican culture and how it brings everyone together,” he said.

Along with running her business, Mercader is a full-time student, president of the Puerto Rican Student Association and a member of Latino Caucus and Women in Business.

She said she would love to sell food every week, but her schedule only allows her to have a sale once or twice a month.

“Cooking is my passion and my relaxer,” she said.

However, she said being a business owner is sometimes “overwhelming,” since she and Frazier’s studies and campus involvement often force them to work overnight rather than during the day.

According to Frazier, his role at Zee’s Kitchen is more than just Mercader’s “assistant” but also her “right-hand man,” calming her down when things get stressful.

Mercader said starting this business was “scary” at first because she wasn’t sure if people would order, but the experience has been “positive” with all of the support she gets from her friends and other members of the community.

“The amount of support has been incredible,” she said. “The Penn State community loves Puerto Rican food.”

Sesay said it has been “inspiring” to watch Zee’s Kitchen grow and impact the Penn State community.

Mercader said she’s excited to announce that her abuela is coming to visit her at Penn State for Noche Latina, Latino Caucus’ “keynote event.”

During that week, Mercader said she and her abuela will cook fried plantains, the rice and pea dish arroz con gandules and a roast pork dish called pernil for a Zee’s Kitchen sale.

“I would recommend Zee’s Kitchen to other Penn State students to give them a different taste of culture,” Sesay said. “It’s pretty tough being a person of color student on a campus where culture is not widely known. Her food is unique.”

