Penn State Catholic students are embracing a faith-filled community during the Lenten season that helps guide them during their religious journeys at college, an environment that poses unique challenges and opportunities compared to those available at home.

Beginning on Ash Wednesday, Lent is a 40-day religious season composed of prayer, almsgiving and fasting in preparation of Easter, when a celebration transpires for the Lord’s Resurrection.

Katharine Hibbs said she’s focused on building her relationship with God over the Lenten season and hopes to continue implementing the changes she’s made to strengthen her spiritual life.

Hibbs (sophomore-civil engineering) said attending mass in the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center’s Worship Hall provides a different environment to practice Lent compared to a regular church.

However, Hibbs said she’s still had a fulfilling Lenten experience, especially since she’s a member of the Penn State Newman Catholic Student Association, which is an organization that offers Catholic students a faith-centered community.

“Church isn’t the only time we’re around other Catholics,” Hibbs said. “Throughout Lent, we’re living out our faith in other ways outside of mass as well.”

Hibbs said it was “nice” to see other Catholics adorned with ashes on Ash Wednesday because Catholic students like herself could see other students and community members who “think the same way as [them] and practice [their faith] the same way as [them].”

Hibbs said she attended daily mass more frequently throughout the Lenten season because while she used to put the activity “on the back burner” — after work, clubs and school work — she realized “the Lord is [her] top priority.”

She said she enjoys making time for God by attending daily mass because it “improves [her] relationship with Him” overall and allows her to dedicate time to solely focus on her faith.

As Holy Week proceeds leading up to Easter, Hibbs said she hopes to attend confession and other religious events that will help her best appreciate the Lenten season and experience spiritual growth.

“I hope to take what I did during Lent and [in the time] leading up to Easter and continue to do it,” Hibbs said, “to just continue growing closer to God and to not see this [experience] as a ‘one and done and back to normal life once Easter Sunday happens.’”

Beatrix Stickney said she’s faced some challenges practicing her Catholic faith on campus. However, she said she’s been able to strengthen her religious journey through the help of the Catholic student community.

Stickney (sophomore-theatre design and technology) said the most notable difference about celebrating Lent at Penn State, rather than at home, is the separation from her family whom she typically practices religious traditions with throughout the spring season.

As a member of the Newman Club, Stickney said having a community of like-minded people to practice her faith with has been “really helpful” in her spiritual journey and as she’s adjusted to Penn State.

Stickney said she attended the annual Search Retreat at the Bethany Retreat Center in Frenchville, Pennsylvania, in March with the Newman Club, one of the many events she’s participated in during the Lenten season to focus on growing her faith.

She said the retreat provided her with the opportunity to “easily access the sacraments” — like mass and adoration — and focus on her connection with God while also bonding with fellow Catholic students who attended the faith-centered event.

Leading up to Easter, many Catholics participate in Lenten sacrifices, which entails voluntarily sacrificing a common luxury or modern pleasure — like candy, coffee, sleep or social media — with the intention of growing closer to God.

Throughout the Lenten season, Stickney said she’s been working on giving up distractions by “not watching YouTube while eating or listening to music while walking around campus.”

Rather than haphazardly using her time throughout the day, Stickney said she’s tried to “be more intentional about the space in [her] day and just setting aside time for silence.”

“It’s hard [to] feel like we fit in on campus as Catholics, but for people who are reading this, you might not know that [you] have a vibrant Catholic community,” Stickney said. “But it does exist on campus, and that’s been really helpful for me.”

Mary Burke said her Lenten season has been “really oriented toward community,” especially after two years of modified procedures with the pandemic.

“This year, I've been really able to grow in the community and speak with so many different Catholics on campus,” Burke (senior-human development and family studies) said.

Throughout her time at Penn State, Burke said her journey of balancing academic obligations with her spiritual life has been “a roller coaster.”

During her freshman year, Burke said she “really focused on the party scene, which drew [her] away from Christ.”

However, Burke said she came back to her Catholic roots and underwent an “isolating” process of “really changing [her] friends and orienting more toward Christ.”

She said she struggled finding balance and “went to one extreme” during junior year by “placing spiritual needs and liturgies above school without bail.”

“It took me four years, but I think I've been able to find that we can glorify Christ through everything,” Burke said. “Obviously personal prayer, and silence and time for Christ by attending mass and confession, and staying near to the sacraments is so important. But we can also make our school and our interactions with others and everything we do like a prayer and an offering to the Lord. So, I think I've been able to balance things through that lens of view.”

Burke said she previously followed the mindset of trying to “white knuckle Lent” and complete as many “extreme” acts as she could to demonstrate her faith.

“But I realized that’s a very self-focused view of Lent,” Burke said. “So, I've tried to turn my eyes more toward the Lord in the way of seeing this as not about me. It’s about the Lord. It’s not about proving my own strength. So, I’ve rather relied on Him more and have constantly turned to Him and asked Him what he wants from me.”

Amid turning to God throughout Lent, Burke said she’s focused on “the idea of silence” and “cutting out distractions” throughout her day to focus on what’s important.

Burke said she believes praying throughout Lent about one’s personal sacrifices and spiritual journey helps guide and strengthen one’s bond with God.

For students who may have separated from their faith, Burke said they should get involved in their local faith-based communities.

“It’s so, so, so central to have community for faith to grow.”

