‘Comedy isn’t going anywhere’ | Penn State’s comedy clubs foster sense of community with one another amid pandemic

On March 27, 2019, a conglomeration of comedy groups on campus gathered in the Flex Theater at the HUB-Robeson Center to hold a comical bonanza — Comedy Late Night, a celebration of the different comedy organizations at Penn State.

Present at Comedy Late Night were Derby: A Women’s Comedy Troupe, Full Ammo Improv, Second Floor-Stand Up, Phroth and The Nittany Wits.

While the show was open to the public, the night belonged to the performers themselves, giving them a chance to celebrate comedy and make their comedian peers laugh.

Kaitlyn Gaus, a member of multiple comedy groups on campus, said comedians that night “could do just about anything.”

“Me and my friend Ayana did a bit where we were doing a live advertisement for the Catholic church, because we both grew up Catholic,” Gaus (senior-telecommunications and political science) said. “We both decided to say, ‘Let’s exploit this!’”

Little did Gaus and other participants know that 2019 would be the last year Comedy Late Night would be held in person — the coronavirus would force the next two years of the event online.

The clubs present that night are still staples of the Penn State comedy scene, and they range widely in terms of style and content.

Second Floor, for instance, is a club that focuses primarily on stand-up comedy, while Phroth is a satire publication that spoofs school newspapers such as The Daily Collegian.

But while these groups differ wildly and often collaborate with one another, many members overlap in their participation in the various groups.

Derby President Rachael Hobbs, for example, holds more responsibilities than just “president of Derby.” She’s also production manager for Phroth and vice president of Second Floor.

“We had a meeting yesterday [at Phroth] for people to volunteer [for this interview],” Hobbs (senior-psychology) said. “But no one volunteered, so I was just like, ‘I could be a mouthpiece for everything!’”

This trend of membership overlapping with different groups is not unique to Hobbs. According to Ryan Hatfield, vice president of Full Ammo, membership overlap is common.

“I don’t know anyone from Full Ammo who isn’t part of another [comedy] club,” Hatfield (graduate-creative writing) said.

While this isn’t the case for all the clubs, most members of each group maintain contact with one another.

Jimmy Lu, a member of Second Floor, said he still feels a sense of community despite only participating in one club.

“People will just be like, ‘We have this improv night happening and we’re gonna stay up til’ 1 a.m.,’” Lu (senior-telecommunications) said. “I like the sense of community there, where we just kind of do whatever anyone else says. We’re just one big family.”

All the groups congregate at the comedy house, a residence where a collection of comedians from every group live under one roof. Members from all five groups live there, including Hobbs and Hatfield.

“Actually, Ryan [Hatfield] is just upstairs,” Hobbs said. “I can hear him when he games at night and he yells at the screen. It’s very fun.”

Hobbs described the house as a “piece of Penn State comedy history” and said the existence of the house was a natural culmination of the friendships that formed between the different clubs.

“We spend so much time together, and then we become friends and roommates,” Hobbs said. “This is State College, and finding an apartment is really hard, so it just worked out that we offered people to live here. And it just became the comedy house.”

Even for people who don’t live in the house, Hatfield said gatherings — prior to the coronavirus pandemic — were common, with “comedy parties”every weekend.

“Everybody in every club is invited, and we get to mingle and meet with other people who are in different clubs,” Hatfield said. “I think all of comedy is a very social thing. It involves a lot of feeding into each other’s energy.”

Hobbs said she feels as if the closeness of the comedy groups on campus may be unique to Penn State.

When visiting comedy conferences that invite clubs from universities across the United States, Hobbs noticed that other schools often did not have the same feeling of community she said she experiences here.

“When we go to other schools for comedy conferences, the clubs are so individual from one another,” Hobbs said. “And I could be wrong, but it always seems they aren’t as close to each other. They’ll live with people who aren’t in comedy, and we’re always like, that’s so strange.”

Hobbs, Gaus, Lu and Hatfield all said the closeness between the groups helps creatively in different ways as well.

“You can think of an idea for one club and realize it works better for a different one,” Gaus said. “Sometimes, I can think of a set idea for Second Floor but realize it works better for a Derby show.”

Spending so much time with each other allows the comedians to constantly test out new material as well.

“Even when we’re not doing practice or just talking in a group of people, you’re constantly doing bits, jokes, acting out comedy routines,” Hatfield said. “I think that’s just what’s so thrilling about being in the comedy community for me. I just get to be around so many funny people.”

Hobbs admitted that, while the three clubs she’s in often feel like “they overlap,” the experience may differ for those who are only in one club.

Additionally, Hobbs said clubs like The Nittany Wits and Full Ammo Improv have an audition process, which may impede the sense of community as well.

“I think there’s less room for collaboration when you’re a team, because you have to focus [just] on the team,” Hobbs said, “versus Derby, Phroth and Second Floor which are more collaborative in nature.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, collaboration between the groups has lowered with the lack of live shows, according to Gaus.

“We’re all still friends, and we all still collaborate, but it’s a bit more separate because we’re filming now,” Gaus said. “We all still feel a sense of community watching and supporting each other. I know the people in the comedy house will watch the shows together.”

Even as the pandemic continues and activity in the group falters somewhat, Gaus said the group is confident the community will continue to thrive.

“Tour guides used to say to me, ‘Once you find your niche in the school, it seems a lot smaller,’” Gaus said. “I would say comedy is its own little niche. I think people’s need to laugh and express themselves will always be greater than what’s going on in the world, so comedy isn’t going anywhere.”