Comedian Paula Poundstone will perform in State College at The State Theatre’s Friedman Auditorium at 8 p.m. on March 4.

Poundstone has won multiple comedy awards across her career, including the American Comedy Award for Best Female Standup Comic.

She is also the host of comedy podcast “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone” and a regular panelist on the NPR news comedy podcast “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!”

Tickets start at $51, with premium tickets costing $57, according to The State Theatre's website.

The State Theatre mandates that coronavirus vaccination or a negative coronavirus test result within 72 hours of the event will be required to attend.

