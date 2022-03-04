Comedian and podcaster Paula Poundstone will perform at The Friedman Auditorium at The State Theatre at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets will start at $51 for orchestra/balcony seating and $57 for premium.

Known for her observational humor and her projects for HBO and NPR, the American Comedy Award winner for Best Female Stand-up Comic now works on her podcast “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone,” which talks about her early days as a comedian and how she found her voice in the timeless industry.

Poundstone said she wanted to be a comedian as early as she remembered, inspired by the likes of Carol Burnett and Lucille Ball.

Poundstone said she decided to try stand-up comedy for the first time when she was only 19 years old in Boston bussing tables for a living.

“I never worked up the nerve yet to pursue it. And, around that time, I went to see a band at a club in Cambridge with a friend of mine, and there was a flier on the wall for a show called the ‘Comedy Connection’ that was there every other Sunday night,” Poundstone said. “So I got in contact with that place and eventually did open mic nights and started working on the Boston comedy circuit.”

The comedian described her first time doing stand-up as “disastrous” and “humiliating.”

“So I go, and I stand on this little stage. It's the middle of the day on a Saturday, at the basement of the Charles Playhouse in Boston,” Poundstone said. “One day, they said we're putting together a show of all women comics…That was really my first time on stage.”

Finding her own style and voice in comedy took experience, as Poundstone said she spent years trying to be more and more like herself, which made her life on stage a lot easier.

“I think early on, I needed some sort of hook,” Poundstone said. “But that didn't last — that phase — thank goodness.”

Poundstone said the resurgent interest in stand-up comedy in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s emerged from the likes of Robin Williams, who she said made comedy exciting, dynamic and unpredictable.

“He almost single-handedly reignited audience interest in stand-up comedy,” Poundstone said.

Poundstone said adrenaline and time pressure were both elements that made her find comfort on stage.

“One day, it dawned on me that the stuff that I did in a more freewheeling way, just worked better than anything I could write. And so I started purposely allowing myself to have that time,” Poundstone said. “That's probably the best discovery I ever made.”

The connection with the audience is vital for her comedy, Poundstone said, as she has over 42 years of material and remembers some of her old stuff when audience members interact with her.

One of her most memorable experiences with audience members was when she saw a five-year-old at her show in Edmonds, Washington.

Poundstone said she heard a young voice in the back of the theater, and interacting with him was “delightful.”

“The audience works a little bit like bumpers and bowling; you can tell when you're going off by their responses, so sort of posting back in the right direction,” Poundstone said. “Because the audience helps me figure out how long it should be, what the good part is, and it's different than writing a book.”

Nowadays, Poundstone spends the majority of her time working on “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone.”

“There are as many podcasts as there are people with O positive blood now. I mean, it's impossible to stand out, really,” Poundstone said. “But we have a nice audience, like a good solid following that we feel pretty good about.”

Poundstone said her interest in podcasting started when she was approached by NPR to make a podcast for the organization in 2017.

“It was called ‘Live from the Poundstone Institute,’ and we did it with a live audience in front of us,” Poundstone said. “It's very costly, and it became clear that it was going to be really hard to make that a profitable thing.”

Poundstone compared podcasting to writing a book, as she said people need to love doing it if they want it to work out — as the odds of profiting off of it are slim.

“We really enjoy it. It's been fun to find. I don't know, for me, it's a whole different type of writing,” Poundstone said. “I also do interviews, which is not something I did much of before, so it's stretching a new muscle.”

She also said she can “discover ideas” and characters as she goes along.

Performing in college towns is something Poundstone is very familiar with, as she has performed for numerous colleges, in theaters off campus and in the biggest venues colleges have.

“I started out when I was 19. I've spent 40-something years talking to audiences and developing audiences that come to see me, so a lot of crowds that come see me are about my age or younger,” Poundstone said. “And I love a multi-generational audience... and that's something that a college town often provides, and that's nice.”

Programming Director of The State Theatre, Greg Gabbard is in charge of finding performers who he thinks the people of State College want to see in a theater setting.

Gabbard said Poundstone has done really well previously and has almost sold out the theater twice.

“I think almost everybody who has appeared at the theater more than once has been completely different the next time — a completely different show,” Gabbard said.

Gabbard said artists like Poundstone — who have performed at The State Theatre multiple times — provide different experiences for the audience, making them want to come back.

On the day of the shows, Gabbard said his main focus is to get everyone ready.

“Everybody has to get all the microphones and amplifiers in the right places, and we greet everybody and get items in the green room for them to eat and drink,” Gabbard said, “and just be prepared for whatever they may need.”

The State Theatre audience is something Gabbard referred to as unpredictable and varied.

“I see everybody, you know, I see students, I see parents with kids, I see people coming in alone. Sometimes, I see entire families,” Gabbard said.

Gabbard said one of the main reasons he thinks Poundstone has continued to be a sensation is due to her humor.

“I wasn't prepared as to how funny she really is,” Gabbard said. “She's just nonstop. She is just a fun person.”

Poundstone said she’s had a great time performing at The State Theatre previously and is looking forward to her upcoming performance on Friday.

“I like college towns, there's a vein of hope and energy that runs through any college town… and pizza.”

