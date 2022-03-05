Wearing her signature striped suit, Paula Poundstone made her entrance to The State Theatre’s stage on Friday with elegance and a Pepsi. The comedian delivered a set filled with improv, which she called her forte.

With the help of the audience, Poundstone made The State Theatre laugh with stories about raising her children, politics and interacting with the crowd.

Poundstone stole the show with her many conversations with audience members, from a materials science professor to an IT support professional.

“I've never in my life heard that much enthusiasm for material sciences,” Poundstone said after the theater cheered when the audience member revealed her profession.

Alongside interacting with the audience, Poundstone talked about her distaste for modern technology by showing her flip phone, which an audience member reacted to by showing their outdated phone and screaming, “You and me, lady.”

One of the many audience members, Nathan Reigner, came from Harrisburg to see Poundstone for the second time after finding out about the show on The State Theatre's website.

“I saw her in Burlington, Vermont years ago,” Reigner, 42, said. “I like that her humor is charitable, nobody is the butt of the joke for her. She doesn't make fun of people, she makes situations funny.”

Poundstone continued to entertain the audience by talking about her previous work experiences, especially when working at IHOP, which she called “the worst job she's had in her life.”

“When people were rude to me, I just touched their eggs,” Poundstone said.

The comedian also dedicated a portion of her show to her kids and the numerous experiences she's had while raising them. Poundstone mentioned how parenting a young adult was one the hardest, yet funniest experiences she's had.

The theater broke out in laughter when she mentioned what her daughter once told her while driving by her house.

“I was unhappy there once," she said.

Poundstone joked about the new generation of parents and the concept of “trophy kids” — children who get told they're good at everything without earning it.

She ended the joke by saying she immediately called her daughter after reading an article about it and told her, “You’re just regular — barely.”

The comedian made The State Theatre laugh once again when she mentioned her reaction when she caught her middle child studying for a science test.

“Apparently someone doesn't want to be a Poundstone," she said.

Her experience with Spanish was an essential part of her act, as she said, “If you know how to work a computer and speak Spanish, my god, you got the world by the tail.”

Poundstone continued by talking about the language she had nearly forgotten, saying the only sentence she remembers is “Dónde está la tiza.”

“I only remember ‘dónde está la tiza,' so if I ever go out with a Spanish-speaking guy and we find chalk, then the conversation is pretty much over with,” Poundstone said.

Audience members, like Bing Pan, said they heard of Poundstone from NPR and would like to see her again if she returns to State College.

“My favorite part of the show was Paula being a pro, she can make everything funny,” Pan, 42, said.

Poundstone also joked about her abilities as a cook, mentioning her culinary upbringing as a child with Southern parents.

“I’m not that big of a cook, I can boil a noodle,” Poundstone said.

The comedian ended her show by mentioning her popular podcast “Nobody Listens To Paula Poundstone” and joking about the age of her audience by explaining what it was.

Carry Weissmann said the tickets to the show were a Valentine's Day gift, and it was the third time she had seen her perform.

“I would see her again, she always has a different show because she interacts so much with the audience,” Weissmann, 67, said. “She always tells stories about her family, but they are always different. What I was reminded of is how she tied every little thing that other people say into the next show that she does.”

Reigner said Poundstone did more crowd work this time than he expected, and it seemed that she was improvising much more than in her previous shows.

“I think it's remarkable and a real sign of her talent and her skill that she is able to be spontaneous and comfortable in these situations — that she is able to work so freely.”

