With a disposable coffee cup labeled “pick me up” and the classic Carhartt attire, comedian Noel Miller walked onto the Alumni Hall stage in Penn State's HUB-Robeson Center on Wednesday night. The crowd that sold out in five hours cheered relentlessly as Miller took a seat with moderator Connor Griffin.

“I took a 5 a.m. flight for all of you,” Miller said. “I love you more than your parents.”

People in the crowd, like Raina Plutko, continued to applaud the guest lecturer.

“I’ve been a big fan for a really long time,” Plutko (freshman-film production) said.

Miller is best known for the YouTube series "That’s Cringe" and for co-hosting with his friend Cody Ko on their podcast "Tiny Meat Gang." On his own, Miller has obtained many collaborations such as Old Spice and SeatGeek. Among his specialties are filmmaking and music production and writing.

Miller travels around the world on tour frequently for comedy gigs. Currently, he's on a live improv comedy tour called "My Darkest Hour."

Griffin (senior-broadcast journalism) delved into the evolution of Miller’s career path — from engineering to film production.

“I did stand-up before all the internet stuff,” Miller said. “I actually grinded that for a couple of years, and that's what made me get into making media for the internet.”

Later, Miller found the convenience of the app Vine.

“What was easier was making six-second videos, so I figured if I could do that enough, I could still get jokes out there,” Miller said.

Vine was eventually removed off of the App Store and replaced by the app Musical.ly. When Vine died, Miller’s friend Cody Ko began his YouTube channel where Miller would help him and participate in reaction videos in between his engineering job. Soon, Miller said he found the confidence to start his own channel.

“I didn’t want to write code anymore,” Miller said.

The beginning of "Tiny Meat Gang," was when Miller first dove into the music industry. With his experience in editing YouTube videos, Miller began directing some of TMG’s music videos. In fact, Miller said his music video for “Rat Race” is dropping Friday. The song is “a lot more serious, and the video is in black and white,” Miller said.

Miller’s favorite music video from TMG was "Sofia” because he said “that is when I really grew as far as directing goes."

Aside from music production and directing videos, Miller is working on a couple of short films right now and has a few ideas stirring. He expects one of his short films to be released sometime this year.

“All the projects that I’ve done on my own on my YouTube channel have enabled me to really flesh out my understanding of production,” Miller said.

As Alumni Hall emptied, many students like Kyla Pritchett were happy as to how the lecture turned out.

“It was hilarious,” Pritchett (freshman-marketing) said. "I liked how genuine he was. Nothing seemed forceful."

Abigail Kachur said she was left inspired by what Miller said.

“I want to get into media, podcasts and videos, so he gave a lot of insightful tips about how he grew his brand and his name,” Kachur (sophomore-telecommunications) said. “It was really great to hear from him.”

Miller encouraged those interested in media careers to find their niche.

“You gotta really care about what you do,” Miller said. “Try to make whatever you are making something you believe in.”

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE