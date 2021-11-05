You are the owner of this article.
Comedian Jimmy O. Yang brings stand-up show, laughs to Penn State's HUB-Robeson Center

Jimmy O. Yang Hub-Robeson Stand-up

Jimmy O. Yang performing his comedy set in the HUB-Robeson Center's Alumni Hall on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 Jackson Ranger

Actor and comedian Jimmy O. Yang drew a crowd that filled the HUB-Robeson Center's Alumni Hall to the brim with Penn Staters on Thursday as he performed his stand-up comedy show.

The line of students waiting to enter wrapped around the first floor of the HUB, despite only having a little over 24 hours of notice about the event.

Chris Talarico said when he saw it on Instagram Wednesday, he "absolutely" lost his mind.

“As soon as I saw it, I was like, 'Oh, I'm here. 110%,'" Talarico (senior-food science) said.

Yang began the night very lively, yelling “What’s up Penn State, how you guys doing? I took about eight planes to get here. [You’re] really in the middle of the f— nowhere!”

Also at the beginning of the show, he noticed an audience member sitting in the front row with an LED face mask.

“Does it say my name on your face? That’s next level, I like it,” Yang said.

Talarico, the wearer of the mask, said he was hoping for that very reaction.

“That was absolutely amazing,” Talarico said. “[He saw] it and [flipped] out, and I’m like, 'This is crazy.'”

Yang’s stand-up revolved very heavily around Asian identities and stereotypes, as he illustrated his experiences of living in Hong Kong until he was 13 years old and growing up with “fear-mongering” parents.

Also thrown in the mix were stories from his dating life, how his “best loser friend” won the lottery, as well as awkward celebrity interactions at the Emmys.

“She says, 'Oh I’m sorry, I’m not Rachel Brosnahan,'” Yang said. “And I’m like 'Holy s—, I’M the racist'... Moral of the story is white people also look alike.”

The audience was very responsive all night, and Yang played along with call-outs and cheers.

Anabel Chui said she enjoyed the show, especially because she herself had moved from Hong Kong.

“My favorite part was when he told stories about Asian stereotypes,” Chui (freshman-advertising) said. “I think he utilizes [them] really well.”

One thing Chui contested was Yang’s joke about Hong Kong’s sanitary habits.

“We always have soap in Hong Kong. I don't know what part of Hong Kong he [lived] in,” Chui said, laughing.

