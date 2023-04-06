Like some other fields, journalism is continuously evolving due to rapid societal and technological changes.

Faculty at Penn State’s Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications have witnessed and adapted to changes to the industry over the last few decades — from learning the field, to playing the field, to now teaching the field.

College of Communications lecturer Katie O’Toole graduated from Penn State in the 1970s when there was a School of Journalism within the College of the Liberal Arts.

O’Toole said the program has become “strong” over the years, increasing in size and developing a “wonderful” curriculum with “many opportunities.” She cited Shaheen Pasha’s prison journalism program and the international reporting course that takes students abroad each year.

“In terms of resources, we are heads and shoulders, not only above where we were back then, but nationally we’re one of the best of the colleges of communications,” she said.

O’Toole said she’s had a “fun” career, having worked in newspapers, radio, public broadcasting and news production before returning to school to get a Ph.D. and teach at Penn State.

According to O’Toole, the biggest shift in the industry in recent years is that today's journalists need to be familiar with all aspects of the industry, including writing, video and audio and social media, causing the need for a “tool bag that’s way bigger than [hers] ever had to be.”

“Technology is completely integrated with journalism now, and I don't think that people who don't have a wide variety of technology skills are going to be very competitive for the good jobs that are out there these days,” Associate Teaching Professor Shannon Kennan said.

O’Toole said this shift in the industry was “born of necessity” and made possible by technology.

“I'm in awe of this younger generation and all the skills [students] have,” O’Toole said.

According to College of Communications Dean Marie Hardin, “thorough, informed reporting” is necessary for “great journalism.”

“The tools have gone far beyond ‘shoe-leather’ reporting of decades ago. Now, journalists must be able to dig into large datasets, interpret them and find what’s newsworthy,” Hardin said. “But they cannot abandon the essential fieldwork that must go with that data analysis. Data makes the anecdotes relevant. The anecdotes from the field make the data meaningful.”

Assistant Dean of Diversity and Inclusion Gary Abdullah said technological advances have been both positive and negative in the world of media.

“Today you all have volumes of the world's knowledge literally at the click of your thumbs,” Abdullah said. “Everything has just become so much more accessible, much more easily nowadays.”

However, he said this can sometimes lead to misinformation spread on social media platforms.

According to Kennan, technological advancement has also led to a big difference in journalism education with “being able to service students in the online format.”

She said Penn State’s World Campus has given many “adult learners” the opportunity to change careers.

O’Toole said when she was an undergraduate student, she was a reporter with The Daily Collegian when the outlet was producing a printed paper five days a week.

She said Collegian reporters at the time thought of the outlet as “real competition” to the Centre Daily Times and a paper that no longer exists called The Pennsylvania Mirror.

“The Collegian was a very robust student paper,” she said. “We regularly won national awards, but newspapers were still king back then.”

O’Toole said the Collegian’s shift from daily to weekly print may have decreased its “visibility” to those outside of the Penn State community.

However, she also said the Collegian does a “really good job of covering the campus events,” and Collegian journalists are “often the first ones to be aware of something.”

Kennan said she followed Collegian coverage of Gavin McInnes’ visit to Penn State last fall and used it to teach journalism ethics to students.

She noted the report of a student who spit on one of the protesters.

“What you report can be used by the police for prosecuting people who are at the event, and recognizing that doesn't change whether you should report what's happening because your job is to be there and to report the ‘who, what, where, when, why’ kind of facts about it,” she said.

According to O’Toole, the Collegian was “the only game in town” while she was at Penn State, being the only opportunity for students to gain experience outside of the classroom.

O’Toole said student news outlets prepare students for their jobs as journalists sometimes more than the classroom.

“Students need real-world experience opportunities,” Kennan said. “The Collegian is a great opportunity for students who are on campus, but it has not been something that's been open to our online student population yet.”

According to O’Toole, professors are responsible for teaching students the mechanics of producing a story, how to use the technology, the importance of free press, ethical principles of journalism and the history of media.

She said student news outlets give students the “holistic experience of journalism” to make them better reporters.

“Student media is important because it gives students a way to access information in the way that they want to,” Abdullah said. “Student media can put out information in a way that is relevant to people of similar thought patterns.”

Abdullah said student news outlets do a “good job of holding institutions accountable.”

Kennan said the “watchdog” role in journalism has become increasingly important in this day and age.

“I think it’s unfortunate that as we lose a lot of local journalism across the country. The watchdog role is not being fulfilled at the local level anymore,” she said. “It’s causing problems in communities with not having the information that they need about what's happening in the local government and the schools and the police.”

Kennan said the Collegian has been fulfilling the watchdog role on campus.

“[The Collegian] is local journalism for Penn State, and that's important,” she said.

Abdullah said he sees the Collegian becoming more intentional about diversity and inclusion.

“Post-[coronavirus pandemic], the world has changed greatly for you all,” he said. “I respect what the Collegian is doing. It has gotten better over the years, and it's going to become even better as we continue to diversify those who are putting out the stories — the creators.”

He said the Collegian works with an “ever-changing” environment, similar to “real world” media outlets.

According to O’Toole, in the past, there wasn't an “emphasis” on diversity and inclusion the way there is now.

“We didn't have a very diverse faculty or student body, and that was a problem,” O’Toole said. “It was a problem when we graduated and started going out into our jobs and realized that the world was different from this little rural campus.”

O’Toole said Penn State's increase in diversity is “wonderful,” though there's still a long way to go.

“When I first started teaching, there was little emphasis on [diversity]. We knew we were not a diverse college, but we weren't doing very much about it,” O’Toole said. “Now I think there's a real effort, especially in Gary Abdullah's office. He works really hard to address that.”

Abdullah said his role is to “establish an atmosphere” that makes people “feel like they’re part of something larger” and “not just being lost amongst the numbers.”

He said he has an “open-door policy” in his office, making it a point to engage with students and support their work outside of the classroom.

“I believe we are all storytellers. From advertising and public relations to telecommunications to journalism to film video to media studies,” he said. “In order to make sure that everybody's story is being properly told, you have to have everybody be a part of the storytelling, and that's why I firmly believe representation matters.”

O’Toole said changes in diversity and inclusion within the university made her aware of how little she implemented these issues into her curriculum.

“The first class I taught here was a media history course, and I would touch on the evolution in the media, usually within the context of the Civil Rights Movement and the Kerner Commission, and it would be kind of relegated to that one class session,” she said.

After becoming more aware, O’Toole said she diversified her curriculum, implementing people in media history who “have never been written into the history books” throughout the entire course.

O’Toole said students have more opportunities to share their journalistic work on a variety of platforms compared to when she was a Penn State student, which has taught her a lot.

She said she loves the “roles” journalists are finding for podcasts nowadays, as it enables journalists to tell stories in a way that’s different from traditional newspaper reporting. She said the platform provides the “leeway to be more creative” and set the scene of an event.

“Somebody has yet to create the ethical guidelines for podcasting, which is kind of exciting,” she said. “One year, in one of my classes, we tried creating our own set of ethics for podcasting. It kind of had mixed results.”

O’Toole said one of her students did a podcast about the difficulty those with disabilities have at big universities like Penn State that are “designed for people who are neurotypical.”

She said she learned a lot from that podcast, and it enabled her to make changes in the way she teaches that will be meaningful to certain students.

“I'm of the older generation, so one of the things that has been really interesting for me is how much I have learned from my students,” O’Toole said.

