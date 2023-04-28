COIN put on a 'great, awesome' show at Movin' On

COIN took the stage at the Movin’ On festival on Friday evening following Mellow Honey, UPSAHL and Neon Trees, and preceding the headliner J.I.D.

Movin’ On is one of the top five largest student-run musical festivals in the country, according to its website. This year marks Penn State’s 48th Movin’ On festival.

The Nashville band came on stage around 7:45 p.m. to a nearly packed pit on the Intramural Fields.

People in raincoats gathered together in the pit, swaying to the music.

COIN performed their song “Chapstick,” which was released in 2021 as a single and put on their latest album “Uncanny Valley” from 2022.

Singer and guitarist, Chase Lawrence, commented on the weather before getting into “Take a Picture.”

“It’s beautiful… alright. It’s you, it’s me, it’s everything, really,” Lawrence said.

The song’s off-kilter heartbeat of bass and drums shook the ground under the sound of the band's vocals and rhythmic guitar lines.

“Can we just lose our minds for like 30 seconds?” Lawrence said before introducing “Valentine.”

The audience was dancing, wind blew through the stage lights and it continued to rain, but COIN continued to play.

A droning bassline and synthesizer noises led into the song “You Are the Traffic” before Lawrence introduced the rest of his bandmates.

Matt Martin was on bass, Ryan Winnen on drums and Joe Memmel on lead guitar.

For “Take The Stairs,” Memmel sang and later played trumpet.

Lawrence pointed the microphone at the audience and had the crowd sing along to their most well-known song “Talk Too Much,” which had everyone jumping and dancing.

“I love you State College, I really do,” Lawrence said after the ending of the track.

During “Crash the Car” Lawrence ran around the stage, lights flashed and Winnen played a breakdown on the drums before the band huddled together and waved.

“We’re called COIN,” the group said.

Alexa Nystrom said the band was “great.”

“They put on a really great show. It was a lot of fun,” Nystrom (freshman-advertising and public relations) said. “I was a fan [of COIN already], I only knew one song but I [call] myself a fan after knowing that one song.”

Maddie Williams also said the show was “great, awesome”

“It made me feel surreal,” Williams (freshman-human resource management) said. “I’m waiting for J.I.D though.”

Paige Braunlich said she “absolutely loved” the performance.

“It was so cool to have them here at Penn State. I never thought I’d get the opportunity to really see them, especially with Neon Trees then also COIN,” Braunlich (freshman-advertising) said.

