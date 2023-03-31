The co.space, a creative housing project for the State College community, is about to reach its 10-year anniversary.

Spud Marshall founded the co.space with his friend Christian Baum. Marshall graduated from Penn State in 2008 but decided to return two years later to collaborate with friends and pitch ideas for startup companies related to sustainability, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Marshall and his local friends worked on various sustainability projects for an organization called New Leaf, which Marshall called “an incubator space” — or base of operations.

Marshall said he and his friends worked on these “side projects” independently, and they were also all living separately out of “friends’ living rooms.”

“Even though our work was really energetic and life-giving, and there were lots of people [and] lots of ideas, we would go back home to like every night… it was a very night-and-day experience,” Marshall said.

That all changed when a community member happened to walk into the space and pitch an idea. At the time, a fraternity house was up for sale, so this community member thought it would be a good idea to turn it into a hub for creativity and sustainability, according to Marshall.

“[There] were maybe like 10 of us or so… a bunch of students,” Marshall said. “We're all just kind of hanging out in this clubhouse space, and all of our ears lit up, and we're like, ‘That is a great idea, what if we bought a property… what would that take?’”

From then on, Marshall and his associates worked together to find the right partner and property and figure out how to purchase it and gauge interest.

This process took about 18 months until the co.space was finally realized, with 20 people moving into the current location on 244 E. Nittany Ave.

“We were super gung-ho on helping to renovate it, turn it into sort of their space… If we could create our dream living space, what would that look like?” Marshall said. “It just became this conglomeration of ideas, and I found myself sort of at the front of that, helping to kind of shepherd it forward.”

Over the years, some of the renovations to the house included installing an indoor climbing wall and a wardrobe entrance to a room similar to that from “The Chronicles of Narnia.”

Notable passion projects included creating an indoor beehive, spinning greenhouses and recording studios.

When reflecting upon the 10-year anniversary, Marshall discussed what it meant to have successfully created a self-sustaining and creative hub for the community.

He said 10 years ago, many “people in positions of power” in the community “weren’t used to different ways of collaborating,” which led to “a lot of roadblocks.”

“That took a lot of legwork to build, and so now to be able to look back 10 years and have it as an established thing, that all of those headaches are no longer there… the thing just kind of runs itself,” he said.

Ever since the birth of the co.space, Marshall said there have been over 200 people who have lived there, attracting anybody interested in making a positive difference in the world.

“We've probably hit a very wide swath of Penn State in terms of the majors available… everything from physics, engineering, [biology], medical students to liberal arts, psychology, education and communications,” Marshall said.

Marshall said regardless of a resident’s field or major, everyone at the co.space is united under the pursuit of using their “gifts and skills” to make their communities “a better place.”

This ideal was further emphasized by Lilly Sublett and Rohan Bandekar, two current house managers and residents of the co.space. As house managers, they both oversee maintenance from both a social and logistical level.

Some of the other values at the co.space, according to Sublett and Bandekar, are accountability, empathy, joyfulness, diversity and overall openness.

“I just love people, and I think everybody comes from such different backgrounds, but it's really cool to see different personalities and different ways of living kind of blend into sometimes seamless, sometimes chaotic life together,” Sublett said. “It's cool to see when two people connect in a way where you're like, ‘Oh, that's a crazy, surprising friendship.’ It's just such a cool dynamic.”

Something Bandekar said he appreciated about the atmosphere of the co.space is how spontaneous things happen or, as he described it, “homegrown, organic fun.”

For example, Bandekar works on a podcast with other residents and has the necessary equipment in the house to do so. Outside of the co.space, Bandekar works as the creative director for W.D. Strategies and enjoys filming and multimedia work.

Sublett said she also strives to manage her time between the co.space and other projects she’s involved in, such as working as a case manager for Out of the Cold: Centre County, a homeless shelter in State College. Sublett and her sister also collaborate on Squid Ink Collective, a creative production company they founded together.

Sublett said members of the co.space, both past and present, plan on organizing a reunion this summer as a way to celebrate the 10-year anniversary.

According to Sublett, it’s fundamental to the co.space that its members get as much out of the time and resources they invest in it.

“I think for people that want to live here in the future, and for the 10 years of people that have lived here in the past,” Sublett said, “I think that there is just an openness to experiencing things differently than maybe they are used to and a willingness to get out of your comfort zone.”

