Spring is blooming in State College, and with the warm weather comes new fashion trends.

Employees at stores in downtown State College, including Connections Clothing, Barefoot Metro and Lock Boutique, predicted the top spring fashion trends and shared what’s been selling out lately.

Nicole Bewley, the manager at Connections Clothing, said she went to a buying show in Las Vegas last August that gave her insight on what people might wear this spring.

“It’s hard to be able to forecast the trends,” Bewley (senior-advertising and public relations) said. “But we try our best every year.”

Bewley predicted a lot of spring colors will come into play.

“Lots of bright pink and purples mixed with florals,” she said. “I could see florals being huge this year.”

Chandlour Tilghman, the manager at Barefoot Metro, a women’s clothing store downtown, shared in Bewley’s prediction.

“Fun, bright colors are definitely going to be prominent — lots of pinks,” Tilghman said.

When it came to specific articles of clothing, the employees of Lock Boutique agreed “long silky dresses” were going to be their favorite trend of the spring.

Lexi Rickard, the manager at Lock Boutique, said she was most looking forward to pairing flowy dresses with sneakers.

“Our Boys Lie brand has been picking up as well,” Bewley said. “People are finding out we have it and coming in specifically for that.”

Bewley also guaranteed people would be seeing floral bathing suits this springtime.

However, some employees had opposing views on which trends should make their way through the fashion world this spring.

Bewley said “belly jeans” will probably make a comeback, while Rickard said, “Oh God, I hope low-rise jeans don’t become a huge trend.”

Managers and owners of the stores also shared what’s already been selling well as the weather warms.

“Sunglass chains do well in the spring,” Bewley said.

Lydia Shafer, the owner of Lock Boutique, said one of the store’s best-selling items right now is a white dress with 3D flowers on it.

On the other hand, employees also see jewelry trends evolving as the weather does.

“I can already tell people are going to be pairing silver and gold jewelry together again,” Bewley said.

However, Rickard said she foresees more of a focus on gold jewelry this season. She said “gold hoops and studs along with gold beaded bracelets” are going to be worn often.

Tilghman said jewelry with “dirty words” on it has been popular.

“We had earrings that said ‘F U’ on them,” Tilghman said. “They sold out really quickly.”

For those looking to dress casually, Shafer offered advice for “staple outfits” this spring.

“Cute loose tank tops with a basic pair of jeans and white sneakers is super easy to do,” she said.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT