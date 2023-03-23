Staying healthy and active is an important aspect of many Penn State students' lives, but there are more ways to do that than just going to the on-campus gyms.

One way some students and locals in the area alike have found to stay fit is rock climbing.

Climb Nittany is located in nearby Boalsburg, right next to the Harvest Fields trail and disc golf course, and offers participants a variety of indoor rock climbing walls to exercise indoors and learn new skills.

“Climb Nittany offers a community space for locals and students to enjoy climbing,” Michael Maloney, an employee at Climb Nittany, said.

Maloney has worked and helped people at Climb Nittany since 2018. He said the business caters to both climbing veterans and newcomers, but most of the people there are new to climbing and want to get introduced to a new activity.

“Climb Nittany works hard to cater to students who come from all over the world and people who live right in town,” Maloney said.

One thing Climb Nittany values is the sense of community it has, according to Maloney.

Jeremey McGeeham, another employee, said the place brings a lot of energy, and everyone “loves the vibe.”

“The place is great for climbing for veterans who have been climbing for 30 years or people just off the street,” McGeeham said.

People of all backgrounds say Climb Nittany is their favorite place to climb, and it’s easy to get into it, according to McGeeham.

According to Climb Nittany’s website, it also offers private classes to help people master climbing quickly.

There are an assortment of different ways to learn from people who are just learning how to climb for the very first time, to people who want to learn how to take rock climbing to the sport level.

Local climber Kaitlyn Moore said she’s been climbing at the facility for two and half months and has a lot of fun at Climb Nittany.

One thing she said in particular that stands out is the age demographics at Climb Nittany. She said she sees people who are anywhere from toddlers to more elderly folks climbing.

“Climb Nittany is good for beginners,” Moore said. “I learned a lot here.”

Climb Nittany has many programs and camps for kids, making it a spot to go climbing with the whole family, according to its website.

While there are places to rock climb on campus, Climb Nittany offers a place for anyone of any age or experience to practice rock climbing, have fun and learn a new skill, according to McGeeham and Maloney.

Like McGeeham, Moore also expressed positive feelings for the climbing community.

“It’s fun meeting people and doing everything from climbing together to falling together,” Moore said.

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE