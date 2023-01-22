On Saturday evening, cloaked in the blue light coming from the sail-like ceiling of Eisenhower Auditorium, various choirs and groups performed "A Choral Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr." in honor of the minister and activist's birthday this past Monday.

Sita Frederick, an arts administrator at Penn State, and Dr. Anthony T. Leach, an emeritus professor of music at Penn State, emceed the event.

Frederick began the show by asking audience members to “plant [their] feet on the floor” and “acknowledge the land we stand on” that once belonged to Indigenous people.

“You’re going to be moved to tears. Some of you may even stand on your feet. Some of you are gonna get your little bump on, a little groove on, because the Shakes are hot,” she said, referencing jazz and blues group Mwenso and the Shakes. “But in any event, don’t sit there and let this music wash over you.”

Leach told the audience members that they are "in the right place."

“Thank you for thinking enough of MLK to be here as we wrap up this week of celebration here at University Park, and hopefully we’ll get to do it again in the future,” he said.

The Bellefonte Area High School Concert Choir opened with the African American spiritual “There is a Balm in Gilead,” conducted by Eric Brisner.

The chorus of “There is a balm in Gilead / To make the wounded whole / There is a balm in Gilead / To heal the sin-sick soul” was repeated, including solo performances from some of the students.

Stan Spottswood’s “Credo: I Believe” incorporated more piano, and rose into a crescendo of “I believe, I believe, I believe" being repeated by the end of the song.

The State College Area High School Master Singers, conducted by Erik Clayton, came on stage soon after and began with “Elijah Rock” by Jester Hairston.

Moses Hogan’s “This Little Light of Mine” featured soloists Madeleine Christopher and Janae Haas.

The Master Singers concluded with another of Hogan’s works, “My Soul’s Been Anchored," and left to a thunderous round of applause.

The next group to perform was the Morgan State University Concert Choir, which was conducted by Dr. Eric Conway.

The choir performed songs such as “To Sit and Dream," composed by Rosephanye Powell with words from Langston Hughes’ poem “To You," as well as "I Know I've Been Changed."

The group also sang "If I Can Help Somebody," which is known to be one of King's favorite hymns and was sung during his hearing, according to Conway.

Before a performance of "The Battle Hymn of the Republic," Conway explained King was assassinated just 36 hours after he spoke the first words of the hymn, "My eyes have seen the glory." Conway referred to this as a "very prophetic" message.

The choir was accompanied by both piano and drums for its final song, and the crowd joined in to clap in sync to the music before giving the choir a standing ovation.

After a 15-minute intermission, Penn State's Essence of Joy took the stage. The group was conducted by Leach, who played the piano during songs.

Essence of Joy began with "Lift Every Voice and Sing," a hymn first recited in 1900, and "We Shall Overcome," a gospel song tied to the civil rights movement.

Mwenso and the Shakes joined Essence of Joy for “Know the God in You."

In the finale, all of the groups came back on stage for a performance of Ysaye Barnwell’s “Hope,” featuring soloist Sadie Wentzel, and Jason Clayborn’s “Better,” arranged by Frances Fonza Smith.

Tom C. Hogan is a professor of practice in human resource management and a diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging officer at Penn State.

He said he had "spent time" with Michael Mwenso in the past, and said the show was “just awesome, unbelievable.”

Hogan said he teaches a “leadership development course” on campus.

“It’s an anti-racist, anti-oppression course. We incorporate the arts and all versions of the arts in it,” Hogan said. “This [concert] is just reinforcement — the power of the arts to help create empathy for others who may be different, so I love this.”

Daniel Murray is a singer in Bellefonte Area High School Concert Choir.

He said that while “it was wonderful” to perform and that he thinks his group "did great," he couldn't see his family in the audience due to the bright lights.

“But it was an exciting experience," he added. "Plus, hearing yourself echo is nice, too.”

Attendee Daniel Spearman said the experience was "amazing" and that he "[loved] the energy."

“Essence of Joy smashed, it was really good,” Spearman (graduate-music) said. “And then Mwenso and the Shakes came, and they brought their energy to the stage. I loved seeing them with the choir.”

