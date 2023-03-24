There aren’t many cafes in State College that serve freshly baked Taiwanese pastries daily, but Chew Chew Bun does just that.

Since its opening in August 2022, this Asian-inspired bakery and cafe continues to bring new and unique flavors to the State College community.

Skye Chang, a Penn State alumnus and owner of Chew Chew Bun, said he didn’t have much experience in the restaurant industry before opening the cafe.

“I had always wanted to start a food-related business, but the timing wasn’t right,” Chang said. “When I came back to State College in 2018, I was in between finishing business in California and moving back here, really thinking about my next steps.”

Chang said he had an interest in joining the food industry, and he knew Asian pastry was something the community hadn’t seen before.

“I didn't know how the market was because Asian pastry is kind of new in State College,” Chang said. “So, we started at home and took two or three years for market testing to see how people would react.”

After over three years in the making, Chew Chew Bun opened in downtown State College with a name that holds true to its unique story.

“I was working at a tech industry in California, and at lunchtime, we found a bunny under a tree with no owner or chip,” Chang said. “We brought him home, and we named him Chewy but called him Chew Chew, and when we moved here, we adopted another bunny called Bubble.”

Chew Chew Bun’s logo is a black bunny on top of a coffee mug — an allusion to how the business got its name and its overall vibe.

“[Bubble] is black, and [Chewy] is white, which kind of gave us this black-and-white theme going on,” Chang said. “When Chewy passed away, we still wanted to have him around, so with the buns being soft and chewy, it made us think of Chewy, and that’s how we came up with Chew Chew Bun.”

Lily Sherman, an employee at Chew Chew Bun, has been with the company since December. She said she originally heard about the cafe from a former coworker.

“I used to work at a restaurant, and one of my coworkers actually brought in a bunch of pastries from [Chew Chew Bun],” Sherman said. “I had some of them — I think specifically the sweet taro and the melon red bean — and I was like, ‘Wow, these are really good.’”

Sherman described the ambience of the cafe as “relaxing.”

“Even when it gets a little chaotic, it’s never overwhelming, and I don't really feel like I'm at work when I'm here,” she said.

Pat Simonetta, another employee at Chew Chew Bun, said he’s worked at the cafe since September.

“My friend Joyce reached out to me and said this place was opening, and I was looking to try something new,” Simonetta said. “I just jumped on it, and I really enjoy it.”

Simonetta even has a signature oreo latte featured on the menu.

“There’s a lot of cafes in town but nothing as unique as Chew Chew Bun is,” Simonetta said. “I have my own special [on the menu], and I think those flavors are also unique.”

Along with the concept and atmosphere, the freshly baked food tells its own unique story, according to Chang.

“It’s family recipes. My mom has been a great cook and has a culinary background in Taiwan,” Chang said. “When we moved to the U.S., we missed a lot of food in Taiwan, so sometimes we would say, ‘Hey, we miss this food,’ and the next day, she would just bring it out.”

Chang said although there are many perks to starting a business, there are also a lot of obstacles to overcome to be successful in the industry.

“The obstacle is more knowing if the business is going to work, or if there’s the market, or if you’re able to cover the cost,” Chang said. “I think looking for space and understanding the local regulations — those are all new to me.”

To Chang, Chew Chew Bun brings something unique to the State College community and has provided a sense of home for the Asian community.

“It’s more of a childhood memory. For a lot of the Asian community, this is what we eat when we grow up,” Chang said. “A lot of customers appreciate that we bring very close-to-home taste to this town.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT