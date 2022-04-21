With the opening of one of Pennsylvania’s first Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers set for June 21, Penn State students are wondering what other food chains could fill the State College dining void.

Many of these restaurants may be found in students’ hometowns, and there’s a wide selection of chain restaurants on North and South Atherton Street and downtown, but some of the classics are missing in the Penn State setting.

Here is a list of restaurant chains and fast food staples I believe should come to State College just to spruce it up.

Chili’s Grill & Bar

Chili’s tends to be a popular favorite because of its wide selection, and no one can go wrong with a $5 margarita of the month. This month features a “StrawEddy ‘Rita,” which is perfect for spring time.

The chips and salsa appetizer is also a popular selection because it's just that good. I also get at least two baskets whenever I go, and you can get guacamole or queso along with it.

Besides appetizers, the menu offers a lot of choices for entrees, including Chili’s famous fajitas, baby back ribs and a choice of burgers. Salads, chicken crispers and the cajun chicken pasta are all popular as well.

Chili’s needs to come to State College. There are many food options to choose from, my bill isn’t too expensive and it’s just that good. I always leave there so full.

State College previously had a Chili’s, but it was replaced by Champs Downtown in December 2015.

The Cheesecake Factory

Everytime I walk into this restaurant, I feel like I’m walking into a palace. There’s just something about the structure and colors of The Cheesecake Factory that makes me want to buy everything on the menu.

While this restaurant tends to be in larger cities and touristy areas, I think it would do well in this area. What college student doesn’t crave carbs and something sweet?

The restaurants offer flatbreads, pizza, seafood, steaks, pastas, a breakfast selection on the weekends and of course, any form of cheesecake you can imagine.

I will gladly petition to have this restaurant come to State College. It’s a great place to have a birthday dinner, a date night or even to satisfy certain cravings.

In-N-Out Burger

With locations primarily on the West Coast and in the Southwest, the chances of In-N-Out Burger coming to State College are pretty rare, but I still think it should come.

Every summer, someone I follow on social media who’s on vacation posts a picture or video of themselves in front of the famous In-N-Out Burger, and I always hear about how good the burgers, fries and milkshakes are.

I think this fast food chain would be a huge hit in this area because Penn State has students attending from all over the country, and it would feel like a piece of home for them.

Little Caesars

While there are many pizza spots on campus and off campus for many late, drunken nights, downtown State College needs a Little Caesars.

It’s cheap, there’s a decently sized menu, and the restaurant gives you so much food.

Besides its big variety of pizzas, it also has wings, “crazy bread” and cheesy bread, which is my favorite item on the menu. If I was told it was my last day to live, I would choose to eat this cheesy bread for my final meal.

It’s also convenient to have a Little Caesars around for football season because of tailgating and needing something cheap and filling.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT